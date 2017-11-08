Head coach Lisa Bluder was amazed by how quickly Tania Davis recovered from her torn ACL. Matt Bain / The Register
Megan Gustafson discusses team’s chip on shoulder to return to NCAA Tournament. Matt Bain / The Register
Tania Davis discusses her speed recovery from a torn ACL last February. Matt Bain / The Register
- Lisa Bluder amazed by Tania Davis’ quick ACL recovery
- Megan Gustafson discusses team’s chip on shoulder to return to NCAA Tournament
- Tania Davis discusses speedy rehab from torn ACL
IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Iowa women's basketball program had four 2018 recruits sign their National Letters of Intent of Wednesday.
"We went out and we got a 2, 3, 4 and 5 (positions)," head coach Lisa Bluder said during Wednesday's media availability. "So we have a really balanced class, as far as positions. The guard play was important for us because we're a little slim on guard play this year. Now, we're not graduating any guards, so that's the good thing, and we're bringing in two."
Let's review.
Monika Czinano, post, Watertown, Minnesota
Czinano is a light-footed 6-foot-3 big with a soft touch to pair with her strong inside footwork. ESPN gives her three stars and ranks her the 18th-best post in the Class of 2018. She committed to the Hawkeyes in January, becoming the first 2018 pledge.
Kate Martin, guard, Evansville, Illinois
A 6-foot combo guard, Martin picked Iowa over Wisconsin, DePaul, St. Louis and Illinois. ESPN gives her three stars and ranks her the 28th-best guard in the Class of 2018. She brings size to a backcourt that needs it. She averaged 14 points per game and led Edwardsville to a 30-1 record and a Class 4A runner-up finish this season.
Logan Cook, forward/wing, Iowa City, Iowa
Cook is an intriguing prospect. She's got 'tweener size — a lanky 6-foot-1 — that allows her to project as a forward/wing combo. She's got a gorgeous midrange jump shot that could cause problems if she can push it outside. ESPN gives her three stars and ranks her the 66th-best guard in the Class of 2018. She picked Iowa over Creighton, Drake, Bradley, North Dakota and Miami of Ohio.
Tomi Taiwo, guard, Carmel, Indiana
Prospects Nation gave the 5-foot-10 Taiwo four stars and assigned her to the website's prospects "watch list" for the Class of 2018. ESPN gives her three stars and ranks her the 85th-best guard in the class. She scored 14 points per game last season and set a Carmel High record with 65 made 3-pointers. She picked Iowa over Bradley, Ball State, Miami of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Brown.
