Carmel's Tomi Taiwo committed to Iowa this week. (Photo: Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar, Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Iowa women's basketball program had four 2018 recruits sign their National Letters of Intent of Wednesday.

"We went out and we got a 2, 3, 4 and 5 (positions)," head coach Lisa Bluder said during Wednesday's media availability. "So we have a really balanced class, as far as positions. The guard play was important for us because we're a little slim on guard play this year. Now, we're not graduating any guards, so that's the good thing, and we're bringing in two."

Let's review.

Monika Czinano, post, Watertown, Minnesota

Czinano is a light-footed 6-foot-3 big with a soft touch to pair with her strong inside footwork. ESPN gives her three stars and ranks her the 18th-best post in the Class of 2018. She committed to the Hawkeyes in January, becoming the first 2018 pledge.

Kate Martin, who grew up cheering for the Hawkeyes, signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Iowa women's basketball team. (Photo: Special to the Press-Citizen)

Kate Martin, guard, Evansville, Illinois

A 6-foot combo guard, Martin picked Iowa over Wisconsin, DePaul, St. Louis and Illinois. ESPN gives her three stars and ranks her the 28th-best guard in the Class of 2018. She brings size to a backcourt that needs it. She averaged 14 points per game and led Edwardsville to a 30-1 record and a Class 4A runner-up finish this season.

Buy Photo West High's Logan Cook guards City High's Sydney Schroder during their game at West High on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Logan Cook, forward/wing, Iowa City, Iowa

Cook is an intriguing prospect. She's got 'tweener size — a lanky 6-foot-1 — that allows her to project as a forward/wing combo. She's got a gorgeous midrange jump shot that could cause problems if she can push it outside. ESPN gives her three stars and ranks her the 66th-best guard in the Class of 2018. She picked Iowa over Creighton, Drake, Bradley, North Dakota and Miami of Ohio.

Carmel High School junior Tomi Taiwo (22) brings the ball up court during the first half of the 2017 IHSAA Girl's Basketball Sectional Tournament championship game at Hamilton Southeastern High School Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (Photo: Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar)

Tomi Taiwo, guard, Carmel, Indiana

Prospects Nation gave the 5-foot-10 Taiwo four stars and assigned her to the website's prospects "watch list" for the Class of 2018. ESPN gives her three stars and ranks her the 85th-best guard in the class. She scored 14 points per game last season and set a Carmel High record with 65 made 3-pointers. She picked Iowa over Bradley, Ball State, Miami of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Brown.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.