Photos: Iowa vs. Quinnipiac women's basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa teammates huddle up before their game against
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates huddle up before their game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle, center, and Chase Coley, right,
Buy Photo
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle, center, and Chase Coley, right, joke around before the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tania Davis looks for an open teammate during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tania Davis looks for an open teammate during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Chase Coley takes a contested shot during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Chase Coley takes a contested shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle fights off Quinnipiac's Vanessa
Buy Photo
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle fights off Quinnipiac's Vanessa Udoji during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alexis Sevillian shoots a 3-pointer during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alexis Sevillian shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tania Davis drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tania Davis drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off Quinnipiac defenders
Buy Photo
Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off Quinnipiac defenders during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Makenzie Meyer looks for an open teammate during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Makenzie Meyer looks for an open teammate during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates her 700th win
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates her 700th win after the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates her 700th win
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates her 700th win with athletic director Gary Barta after the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates her 700th win
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates her 700th win after the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates her 700th win
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates her 700th win after the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate as Megan Gustafson draws a
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate as Megan Gustafson draws a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Hannah Stewart drives to the hoop during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Hannah Stewart drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Chase Coley takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Chase Coley takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tania Davis takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tania Davis takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle celebrates after drawing a foul
Buy Photo
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle celebrates after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tania Davis takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tania Davis takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks for a call during
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks for a call during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder watches the Hawkeyes' game
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder watches the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa athletics director Gary Barta stood proudly by the side of women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder as she watched a stirring video tribute of former players and assistant coaches who offered congratulations on her 700th coaching victory.

    As each person came on the screen following the Hawkeyes' 83-67 victory Friday against Qunnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Barta said Bluder was ticking off details of what each was doing in her professional life.

    “She cares so much about those young women," Barta said. "Not only having success in basketball, but leaving with a degree.”

    Bluder's hiring at Iowa came April 7, 2000 — by then-A.D. Bob Bowlsby, six years before Barta's arrival. But with high graduation rates, consistent winning and little off-court drama, Bluder has been an exemplary coach who checks all the boxes in his "win, graduate, do it right" motto.

    She is a three-time Big Ten Conference coach of the year and took Iowa to the Sweet 16 in 2015.

    “I was teasing her down there, I think I’ve handed her winning balls three or four times since I’ve been here," Barta said of Iowa's winningest coach (Bluder has 344 here). "I’ll never get tired of it.

    “She’s the full package. And she’s a great role model for women. In a profession that often times is stereotyped to have a lot of male domination, she’s a great role model of what a leader is. You can be a wonderful, strong female leader.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE