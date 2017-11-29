Buy Photo Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 13 Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Shakayla Thomas scored 31 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and Imani Wright added 26 points as No. 11 Florida State erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to edge Iowa 94-93 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Megan Gustafson, who scored 34 points on 15-of-18 shooting, scored the first six points of an 8-0 run to end the third quarter and the first four points of the fourth quarter to put Iowa (7-1) ahead 75-63. Thomas, who also had 10 rebounds, ended the run and then had the first basket and the last 11 points in a 15-2 run that put the Seminoles up 80-79 with 3:13 to play.

The teams traded the lead with clutch 3-pointers and free throws, with Gustafson tying the game at 85-all with a pair of free throws with 48 seconds to go. Wright answered with a 3 and after a steal by Thomas, A.J. Alix made two free throws with 24.7 for a 91-86 lead.

Tania Davis knocked down a 3-pointer for the Hawkeyes with 17.2 seconds to go. Both teams then went 1-for-2 from the line before Thomas made it a two-possession game with two foul shots with five seconds left. Davis ended it with a 3 at the buzzer.

Florida State (7-0) is 9-2 in the challenge with its current six-game winning streak, the longest of any school.

Iowa hosts Samford at 2 p.m. Sunday.