Photos: Iowa State women host Iowa in Cy-Hawk game
Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder and the Hawkeye
Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder and the Hawkeye bench react after a three-point field goal against Iowa State on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior Chase Coley puts up a shot over the reach
Iowa senior Chase Coley puts up a shot over the reach of Iowa State freshman Kristin Scott on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State junior Bridget Carleton runs a shot up to
Iowa State junior Bridget Carleton runs a shot up to the hoop as Iowa senior Chase Coley covers her on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State sophomore Adriana Camber secures a loose
Iowa State sophomore Adriana Camber secures a loose ball against Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Makenzie Meyer moves the ball up the
Iowa sophomore Makenzie Meyer moves the ball up the court against Iowa State on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa women's head basketball coach Lisa Bluder calls
Iowa women's head basketball coach Lisa Bluder calls a play against Iowa State on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State senior Emily Durr, right, secures the defensive
Iowa State senior Emily Durr, right, secures the defensive rebound as Iowa senior Chase Coley leans into her back on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State junior Bride Kennedy-Hopoate puts up a three-point
Iowa State junior Bride Kennedy-Hopoate puts up a three-point shot against Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa women's basketball team react after
Members of the Iowa women's basketball team react after an Iowa State foul on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State women's head basketball coach Bill Fennelly
Iowa State women's head basketball coach Bill Fennelly fires up his players during a timeout against Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Makenzie Meyer, right, reaches out to
Iowa sophomore Makenzie Meyer, right, reaches out to attempt a block on Iowa State sophomore Adriana Camber on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State junior Bridget Carleton drives in against
Iowa State junior Bridget Carleton drives in against Iowa sophomore Kathleen Doyle on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State junior Bridget Carleton moves the ball in
Iowa State junior Bridget Carleton moves the ball in against Iowa's Tania Davis on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior Chase Coley looks for a clean shot as Iowa
Iowa senior Chase Coley looks for a clean shot as Iowa State freshman Kristin Scott provides coverage on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa State dance team perform between
Members of the Iowa State dance team perform between quarters against Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman Alexis Sevillian moves the ball in against
Iowa freshman Alexis Sevillian moves the ball in against Iowa State on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State Bridget Carleton looks for an open teammate
Iowa State Bridget Carleton looks for an open teammate as Iowa sophomore Kathleen Doyle provides tight coverage on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State junior Bridget Carleton moves the ball up
Iowa State junior Bridget Carleton moves the ball up court against Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior Tania Davis calls a play against Iowa State
Iowa junior Tania Davis calls a play against Iowa State on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa women's basketball cracked the Associated Press top 25 for the first time this season, checking in at No. 25.

    The Hawkeyes appeared on 20 of the 32 ballots and received 55 votes, just edging out Oklahoma State and its 54 votes. They're one of four Big Ten Conference teams in the AP rankings. Ohio State is 13th, Maryland is 15th and Michigan is 23rd.

    Lisa Bluder's team is 10-1 this season, with its only loss coming by one point against Florida State, who is ranked 12th in the latest AP poll.

    Iowa travels to Northern Iowa on Dec. 17 and hosts Drake on Dec. 21 before opening conference play Dec. 28 at Wisconsin. 

     

     