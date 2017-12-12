Buy Photo Iowa junior Tania Davis calls a play against Iowa State on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

Iowa women's basketball has cracked the USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the first time this season, ranking 25th in the latest top 25.

The Hawkeyes received 55 voting points, 17 ahead of "26th-place" New Mexico. They're one of four Big Ten Conference teams in the USA TODAY rankings. Ohio State is 13th, Maryland is 15th and Michigan is 21st.

Lisa Bluder's team is 10-1 this season, with its only loss coming by one point against Florida State, who is ranked 10th in the latest USA TODAY Coaches poll.

Iowa travels to Northern Iowa on Dec. 17 and hosts Drake on Dec. 21 before opening conference play Dec. 28 at Wisconsin.

On Monday, the Hawkeyes were recently ranked 25th in The Associated Press Top 25.