IOWA CITY, Ia. — Tania Davis is done, again.

The 5-foot-3 junior suffered a torn ACL and medial meniscus in her left knee during Sunday’s 71-47 win over Northern Iowa. She'll miss the remainder of the season, the school announced Monday night. The devastating news comes less than a year after Davis tore the ACL in her right knee last season against Michigan on Feb. 5.

Davis exited 15 seconds into the second quarter after tumbling to the ground on a fastbreak layup. Immediately, the concern was in abundance as Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder sprinted over from the other end of the court.

Davis was eventually helped to the locker room and later returned to the bench after halftime with a large ice pack on her left knee, but she did appear in good spirits as Iowa closed out the Panthers in the second half. Bluder provided a somewhat optimistic postgame update, but Iowa didn’t get it.

"Really hate to see this taken away from her," Bluder said Monday night on Hawk Talk. "But I know Hawkeye nation will be behind her. I think they’ll be behind this team."

Alexis Sevillian filled in nicely with Davis out, delivering 11 points, four rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes Sunday. The redshirt freshman will continue to see an expanded role in Davis’ absence, likely sharing point guard duties with Kathleen Doyle.

"It’s obviously a loss to our team, (but) Alexis Sevillian came in yesterday and did a great job,” Bluder said. “And so obviously, Lexi will move into the starting lineup and will replace Tania moving forward.

“I know Hawkeye nation will reach out to Tania and help her through this. To go through it last year — twice really in like 10 months — is a lot for a young lady to take, especially someone like Tania. It really means so much to her.”

Although the school release said "any potential hardship waiver opportunity permissible under NCAA rules will be explored," Bluder confirmed on Hawk Talk that Davis will not receive a medical redshirt.

The NCAA says to qualify, an athlete must participate in less than 30 percent of a team's games. Davis played in 12 of Iowa's 29 regular-season contests (41 percent). And even if the Hawkeyes went on a lengthy postseason run, NCAA bylaws say the entire conference tournament counts as one game in that total, and postseason participation beyond that doesn't count.

The No. 25 Hawkeyes (11-1) cap their nonconference slate on Thursday, hosting Drake.

