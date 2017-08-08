Buy Photo Iowa's Kathleen Doyle celebrates a basket during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa women's basketball released its nonconference schedule Tuesday afternoon. Seven of the team's non-Big Ten opponents made last year's NCAA Tournament, and five received votes in the final USA Today Coaches Poll of the season.

The schedule is as follows:

Nov. 5: vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead (exhibition), Iowa City

vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead (exhibition), Iowa City Nov. 10: vs. Quinnipiac (Hawkeye Challenge), Iowa City

vs. Quinnipiac (Hawkeye Challenge), Iowa City Nov. 11: vs. Missouri/Western Kentucky (Hawkeye Challenge), Iowa City

vs. Missouri/Western Kentucky (Hawkeye Challenge), Iowa City Nov. 15: vs. Northern Illinois, Iowa City

vs. Northern Illinois, Iowa City Nov. 19: vs. Western Michigan, Iowa City

vs. Western Michigan, Iowa City Nov. 22: vs. Morgan State (Puerto Rico Classic)

vs. Morgan State (Puerto Rico Classic) Nov. 23: vs. Elon (Puerto Rico Challenge)

vs. Elon (Puerto Rico Challenge) Nov. 24: vs. UNC Charlotte (Puerto Rico Challenge)

vs. UNC Charlotte (Puerto Rico Challenge) Nov. 29: vs. Florida State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), Iowa City

vs. Florida State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), Iowa City Dec. 3: vs. Samford, Iowa City

vs. Samford, Iowa City Dec. 6: at Iowa State, Ames

at Iowa State, Ames Dec. 9: vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff, Iowa City

vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff, Iowa City Dec. 17: at Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls

at Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls Dec. 21: vs. Drake, Iowa City

Tip times will be announced at a later date.

Only a couple stretches jump out as difficult, travel-wise. Getting to the Puerto Rico Challenge by Nov. 21 for a game the next day after hosting Western Michigan on Nov. 19 — and throwing a practice in there somewhere — doesn't sound fun. Playing three games Dec. 3-9 will also be strenuous, but the difficult Iowa State game (Dec. 6) is sandwiched between a pair of very winnable games for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's slate of Big Ten opponents for next season was announced on July 31, and they are:

Home: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers

Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers Home and away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Dates and times for those games will also be announced at a later date.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.