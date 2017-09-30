Skip in Skip
Josey Jewell on the need to force more turnovers

The Iowa linebacker also addresses the team's sluggish start against Michigan State

The Iowa linebacker also addresses the team's sluggish start against Michigan State

How to fix Iowa's offense?

Matt VandeBerg says it would help to hit some of these.

Matt VandeBerg says it would help to hit some of these.

VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 T.J. Hockenson says Iowa needs to practice better | 1:25

The freshman tight end thinks what is happening during the week is contributing to losses on Saturdays

Akrum Wadley: 'Just hate losing'

The Iowa running back was held to 30 yards on 17 carries.

The Iowa running back was held to 30 yards on 17 carries.

Kirk Ferentz looks for answers after Michigan State loss

The Hawkeyes rushed for 19 yards in a 17-10 loss.

The Hawkeyes rushed for 19 yards in a 17-10 loss.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — This wasn’t Hawkeye football.

At least not how it’s meant to look.

A strong running game? Nope.

Ball security? Not this week.

Winning the field-position battle? Not even close.

The traditional Kirk Ferentz tenets of success all went missing Saturday inside Spartan Stadium, and the result was a disappointing 17-10 loss to Michigan State before 73,331 fans.

Much of the curiosity this week was whether the Hawkeyes would suffer a Penn State hangover — after the defense gutted through 99 exhausting snaps and a gut-punch finish on the game’s final play at Kinnick Stadium.

The hangover hit hard, especially early. Michigan State zipped down the field for a touchdown on its game-opening drive and punched in another seven points on a short 31-yard drive set up by a poor punt.

It was 14-0 before the first quarter ended.

Photos: Michigan State 17, Iowa 10
Posted!

    The Hawkeyes' defense got things together after that — much like last week, with a bend-don’t break approach — but the offense couldn’t get it going.

    The running game was dreadful. Of Akrum Wadley’s first 10 carries, only two went longer than a yard. And this was against a Spartans defense that gave up 182 yards on the ground a week ago to Notre Dame.

    The Hawkeyes rushed 25 times for 19 yards. When Iowa can’t run the ball, everything else suffers.

    Iowa penalties were rampant in the first half — a roughing-the-passer on Parker Hesse; a facemask on Bo Bower; an end-zone pass interference on Michael Ojemudia.

    The punting was as bad as it’s been all season.

    And even when things looked to be going Iowa’s way, they didn’t. After a brilliant fake field-goal pass from punter Colten Rastetter to true freshman A.J. Epenesa, Nate Stanley had a third-and-goal pass slip out of his hands for a fluky interception.

    It was that kind of afternoon.

    Iowa was minus-2 in turnovers against a team that was minus-6 for the season.

    The Hawkeyes (3-2 overall) are now 0-2 in Big Ten Conference play for the first time in nine years.

    September hadn’t even ended, and Iowa’s chances at chasing down Wisconsin for a West Division championship already feel extremely slim.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 22 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

