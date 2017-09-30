Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Josey Jewell on the need to force more turnovers | 0:51 The Iowa linebacker also addresses the team's sluggish start against Michigan State Mark Emmert/HawkCentral 1 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 How to fix Iowa’s offense? | 0:47 Matt VandeBerg says it would help to hit some of these. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral 2 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 T.J. Hockenson says Iowa needs to practice better | 1:25 The freshman tight end thinks what is happening during the week is contributing to losses on Saturdays 3 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Akrum Wadley: ‘Just hate losing’ | 1:22 The Iowa running back was held to 30 yards on 17 carries. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral 4 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: MICHIGAN STATE 17, IOWA 10 Kirk Ferentz looks for answers after Michigan State loss | 1:30 The Hawkeyes rushed for 19 yards in a 17-10 loss. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral 5 of 5 Last VideoNext Video Josey Jewell on the need to force more turnovers

How to fix Iowa's offense?

T.J. Hockenson says Iowa needs to practice better

Akrum Wadley: 'Just hate losing'

Kirk Ferentz looks for answers after Michigan State loss

Felton Davis III scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns against Amani Hooker (27) and the Iowa defense on Saturday. (Photo: Mike Carter, USA TODAY Sports)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — This wasn’t Hawkeye football.

At least not how it’s meant to look.

A strong running game? Nope.

Ball security? Not this week.

Winning the field-position battle? Not even close.

The traditional Kirk Ferentz tenets of success all went missing Saturday inside Spartan Stadium, and the result was a disappointing 17-10 loss to Michigan State before 73,331 fans.

Much of the curiosity this week was whether the Hawkeyes would suffer a Penn State hangover — after the defense gutted through 99 exhausting snaps and a gut-punch finish on the game’s final play at Kinnick Stadium.

The hangover hit hard, especially early. Michigan State zipped down the field for a touchdown on its game-opening drive and punched in another seven points on a short 31-yard drive set up by a poor punt.

It was 14-0 before the first quarter ended.

The Hawkeyes' defense got things together after that — much like last week, with a bend-don’t break approach — but the offense couldn’t get it going.

The running game was dreadful. Of Akrum Wadley’s first 10 carries, only two went longer than a yard. And this was against a Spartans defense that gave up 182 yards on the ground a week ago to Notre Dame.

The Hawkeyes rushed 25 times for 19 yards. When Iowa can’t run the ball, everything else suffers.

Iowa penalties were rampant in the first half — a roughing-the-passer on Parker Hesse; a facemask on Bo Bower; an end-zone pass interference on Michael Ojemudia.

The punting was as bad as it’s been all season.

And even when things looked to be going Iowa’s way, they didn’t. After a brilliant fake field-goal pass from punter Colten Rastetter to true freshman A.J. Epenesa, Nate Stanley had a third-and-goal pass slip out of his hands for a fluky interception.

It was that kind of afternoon.

Iowa was minus-2 in turnovers against a team that was minus-6 for the season.

The Hawkeyes (3-2 overall) are now 0-2 in Big Ten Conference play for the first time in nine years.

September hadn’t even ended, and Iowa’s chances at chasing down Wisconsin for a West Division championship already feel extremely slim.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 22 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.