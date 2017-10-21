Photos: Iowa football at Northwestern
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) is up ended by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with his teammates at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) runs past Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during overtime at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (1) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sam Miller (91) linebacker Paddy Fisher (42) and Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) go for the ball during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with his team during the first quarter against Northwestern at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a catch in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Alonzo Mayo (12) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) looks to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs past Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Montre Hartage (24) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives instructions to his team against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) tries to run past Northwestern Wildcats safety Jared McGee (41) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Nathan Bazata (99) tackles Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Bo Bower (41) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    EVANSTON, Ill. — Iowa’s 17-10 overtime loss at Northwestern on Saturday came down to a lot of factors.

    The team’s best player, Josey Jewell, missing the game was an obvious one.

    But up and down the line, coaching and execution was insufficient.

    And coming off a bye week, that’s disappointing.

    The Hawkeyes had every opportunity to take advantage of a sleepy atmosphere at Ryan Field and an inspired defensive performance without its starting middle linebacker (Jewell) and free safety (Brandon Snyder).

    They didn’t.

    The offense sputtered, time after time ... after time.

    That’s play-calling by Brian Ferentz. Akrum Wadley needs to be in space, not between the tackles.

    That’s bad pass protection, with left tackle Alaric Jackson having a rough day.

    That’s missed throws by Nate Stanley (who lobbed a key fourth-quarter interception into the waiting arms of JR Pace) and drops by receivers. Two by Nick Easley, one by Noah Fant on the game's final play.

    That’s poor judgment (which comes back to coaching) on punt returns with Joshua Jackson giving away too many yards of field position.

    And that's a big false-start penalty on fourth and inches with a chance to win the game with a touchdown in regulation. 

    Not having Jewell was costly late. On third-and-9, Jewell middle-linebacker replacement in Ben Niemann lost Justin Jackson in pass coverage, and that set up the Wildcats' eventual winning TD.

    And now Iowa falls to 4-3 overall, and 1-3 in the Big Ten Conference. Out of the Big Ten West race. Down to counting wins for bowl eligibility, unless something changes drastically.

