Iowa tight end Noah Fant took last week’s loss hard after dropping the final pass at Northwestern. Saturday, he was one of the heroes against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Nate Stanley’s long pass to Noah Fant seemed to hang in the chilly Kinnick Stadium air forever.

"I think we got a call from the FAA on that one," Kirk Ferentz joked.

The ball landed softly in Fant’s hands at the Minnesota 10-yard line, and the Hawkeye tight end caught it and scooted into the end zone for a game-breaking touchdown in Iowa’s 17-10 win Saturday night before 66,292 fans.

After his score gave the Hawkeyes a two-touchdown lead, Fant had a little fun — pretending to row a boat, obviously poking at the renowned slogan of first-year Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck.

The imagery was hard to miss, given Fant’s emotions a week ago.

Photos: Iowa football takes on Minnesota at home
Minnesota's Nate Wozniak catches a pass during their
Minnesota's Nate Wozniak catches a pass during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck runs down the field
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck runs down the field for the fourth quarter during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94)
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) tackle Minnesota's Rodney Smith during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower (41) tackles Minnesota's Demry Croft
Iowa's Bo Bower (41) tackles Minnesota's Demry Croft during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the air by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and is tackled by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barty stands on the sidelines
Iowa athletic director Gary Barty stands on the sidelines during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota's Justus Harris gets flagged for pass interference
Minnesota's Justus Harris gets flagged for pass interference during the Gophers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, left, and Sam Brincks put pressure
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, left, and Sam Brincks put pressure on Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
An Iowa fan finishes her beer during the Hawkeyes'
An Iowa fan finishes her beer during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry
Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during their football
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
After catching a pass for the Hawkeyes second touchdown
After catching a pass for the Hawkeyes second touchdown Iowa's Noah Fant (87) celebrates with his teammates during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota's Tyler Johnson during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Chauncey Golston
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Chauncey Golston (57) carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy off the field after Iowa defeated Minnesota 17-10 during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Kristian Welch celebrates the Hawkeyes' 17-10
Iowa's Kristian Welch celebrates the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Akrum Wadley waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota defenders strip the ball from Iowa running
Minnesota defenders strip the ball from Iowa running back James Butler during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley grabs a pass during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson celebrates as Jake Gervase picks
Iowa's Josh Jackson celebrates as Jake Gervase picks off a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls to players during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls to players during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon Brooks during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a 12-yard touchdown
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a 12-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler stands with teammates
Iowa running back James Butler stands with teammates before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first half of their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Minnesota head
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld chats with
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld chats with head coach KIrk Ferentz before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is welcomed by fans before
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is welcomed by fans before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past the Nile Kinnick
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Players walk past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the
Players walk past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Then, he was thrown a bullet pass that he flat-out dropped — the last of many frustrating plays in a tough-to-swallow 17-10 overtime loss at Northwestern.

    "I was itching to get back on the field (the next day)," Fant said. "Ending the game like that is not ideal. Obviously, as a competitor you want to get back on the field and show that's not me every play."

    Seven days after his eyes were red and welling with tears during postgame interviews, he was a kid with unbridled joy.

    Yeah, the "Row the Boat" celebration part planned, part spur of the moment.

    "I can't lie, it was a little bit of both," said Fant, who had three catches for a team-best 67 yards. "It's a big game for us, it's a big game for them.

    "We thought we'd bring a little spice into our game."

    And now Iowa is 9-1 in its last 10 trophy games since the start of the 2015 season.

    Even Akrum Wadley, who scored Iowa's first touchdown, had a little postgame fun.

    After last week's barrage of short answers, someone asked Wadley his first question.

    His response?

    "No comment."

    Just kidding, he said, before flashing his signature wide smile.

    That happy symbolism pertains to the Hawkeye football team, of course, too.

    Nate Stanley discusses his TD pass to Noah Fant and a 17-10 win against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    After last week, any kind of performance Saturday night that could produce a win (and happiness) was absolutely necessary. Anthony Nelson's sack of Demry Croft in the final minute sealed the deal in an impressive defensive performance.

    Now 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten Conference play, Iowa at least has some positive momentum going into back-to-back games against likely top-five opponents Ohio State and Wisconsin.

    "We needed this," running back Akrum Wadley said, "in the worst way."

    It certainly wasn’t easy.

    That Iowa offense we hoped to crank things up?

    It looked great on an opening-series touchdown drive of 80 yards.

    Then came five straight possessions of three plays or less.

    Progress isn't easy.

    Then in the third quarter came the Fant long ball, which gave Iowa a 14-0 lead that would stand up, despite the Golden Gophers' late charge.

    It shouldn’t be lost that Stanley put the deep ball perfectly (and I mean, perfectly) behind cornerback Justus Harris. The Iowa quarterback, maligned at times for his inaccurate deep balls, was probably the team’s offensive MVP Saturday night.

    What we learned: Iowa 17, Minnesota 10

    His continued growth is measurable, an encouraging barometer for things to come.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz assesses a 17-10 win against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    And when the Hawkeyes needed a clutch play to close this thing out?

    Stanley again looked toward Fant.

    No hesitation from sophomore to sophomore on third-and-6 with under 4 minutes to go. Stanley fired across the middle. Fant caught it for a 17-yard gain.

    "I thought we made some really good plays. Both sides of the ball," Ferentz said. "... The biggest thing is the guys fought, and they fought all 60 minutes."

    This team is growing. It may not be happening at the pace armchair quarterbacks would like, but it's happening.

    Take it. Enjoy it. See you next Saturday when the Buckeyes come to town.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

