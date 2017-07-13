Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The new Hawkeye offensive coordinator started with one word. "Opportunity."

Buy Photo Brian Ferentz, left, will now join his father, Kirk, in the two most lightning-rod positions in football coaching. The younger Ferentz, 33, was named Hawkeye offensive coordinator Monday. (Photo: David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

Iowa’s coaching staff has made it clear it cannot have too many tight ends.

Anthony Torres is the latest addition to the team’s 2018 list.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound rising senior from Mishawaka, Ind., announced his commitment Wednesday night following an unofficial visit to Iowa City. Torres intends to join a loaded tight end unit after he spends his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

“After long and careful thought and consideration with my family, mentors, coaches, and friends,” Torres posted Wednesday night on Twitter, “I am more than excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Iowa!”

The Hawkeyes list nine tight ends on their spring roster after former quarterback Drew Cook moved over to the versatile position. Only two will be seniors next season: starter Peter Pekar and former Dowling Catholic prep Jon Wisnieski.

Torres is considered a three-star prospect and was an honorable mention all-state player with Penn High School in Indiana’s Class 6A last season. Currently known more for his blocking ability than raw receiving skills, the younger brother of former Notre Dame basketball player Austin Torres held more than a dozen Division I offers, including Central Florida, Cincinnati and Indiana.

When asked in April about Iowa’s obvious depth at tight end, new offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz joked about further expanding the position. The Hawkeyes entered spring practice with seven on scholarship.

“Sure, let’s get eight tight ends,” Ferentz said. “Tight ends are a good thing, and we feel like we have good guys at the position.”

Iowa has already received a verbal commitment from Wisconsin’s Jack Plumb, but the 6-8 tight end is considered to project as an offensive lineman at the college level. Torres received his offer from the Hawkeyes in March, and he is the 11th known commit for the 2018 class.

“Certainly, you want a balance on your roster,” Ferentz said. “We talk about all those things. We have numbers, with maximums and minimums for scholarship count at every position on our team. So, eight is a little bit on the high end.”