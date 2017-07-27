Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Register's Chris Cuellar looks at Iowa's top football prospects for the coming few seasons.

New Mexico wide receiver Matt Quarells (19) makes a catch in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) during second half at High Points Solutions Stadium. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights defeated the New Mexico 37-28. (Photo: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)

The graduate transfer Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz hinted at adding last week will be wide receiver Matt Quarells.

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound speedster out of St. Louis, Quarrels is leaving New Mexico after making 13 catches in two seasons on the field. Quarrels redshirted his freshman season in Albuquerque and graduated in three years, making him immediately eligible and potentially giving him two years of action in Iowa City.

“He’s a great kid and I hate to lose him,” New Mexico coach Bob Davie told the Albuquerque Journal at Wednesday’s Mountain West Conference media summit in Las Vegas. “But I think Iowa’s a good fit for him.”

New Mexico runs the triple option offense and was one of 10 teams in FBS to finish 2016-17 with fewer passing yards per game than Iowa. Quarells finished fourth in receiving for the Lobos, with 11 grabs for 180 yards and one touchdown, which was a 62-yard catch and run in the season opener.

Iowa added Nevada graduate transfer James Butler earlier this month. Quarells is arriving later, but at a position of need, as the Hawkeyes listed as many tight ends as wide receivers on their preliminary fall depth chart.

Quarells was considered a three-star prospect coming out of Hazelwood Central High School in 2014, choosing the Lobos over reported offers from Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and others.