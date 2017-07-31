Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Register's Chris Cuellar looks at Iowa's top football prospects for the coming few seasons.

No. 12 Larry Tracy makes a tackle against Plainfield. (Photo: Eric Scott Miller/Varsity Views)

The Tracy family plans to keep playing together.

Rising junior Larry Tracy III announced his commitment to Iowa on Monday afternoon, joining first cousin Tyrone Tracy as early Hawkeye recruits out of Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

While Tyrone is a three-star 2018 prospect projected at receiver, Larry is rated as a three-star defensive back and the No. 7 player in Indiana’s 2019 class by 247 Sports.

“This has been a dream of mine since I started playing football,” Tracy posted on Twitter. “It feels so unreal to be in the position that I am in today. I would like to thank every college coach for recruiting me and extending me a chance to play for their great university. But at this moment, I would like to commit to the University of Iowa.”

It still feels unreal to be in this position all glory to all mighty God but i am committing to THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA #swarm19 🐤🐤🐤🙏🏽🏈💯 pic.twitter.com/7ovJHnT7SF — Larry Tracy (@og_tracy10) July 31, 2017

A 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback and safety, Larry Tracy led Decatur Central with 112 tackles and five interceptions as a freshman. He recorded 53 tackles and an interception in seven games as a sophomore before his season ended early due to injury.

Tracy went to Iowa City on an unofficial visit over the weekend and announced Sunday night he had cut his top possible college choices down to Iowa and Indiana. He also held offers from Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, and Syracuse.

Tracy received a scholarship offer from Iowa in May, shortly after his close older cousin made his commitment.

Amazing visit to iowa this weekend with some great people thanks to @HawkeyeFootball entire staff will definitely be back again #swarm19 ??🐤 pic.twitter.com/KKSJFvLExl — Larry Tracy (@og_tracy10) June 24, 2017

Iowa recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell is credited with leading the charge for Tracy’s commitment. The Hawkeyes now have four recruits in their 2019 class, with Tracy following a trio of four-star prospects in Ezra Miller (Holstein), Tyler Endres (Norwalk) and Logan Lee (Orion, Ill.).

According to 247 Sports, Iowa is one of six FBS programs with at least four known 2019 commitments.