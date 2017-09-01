Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Iowa's starting QB will be Nate Stanley this week. Seven true freshmen will play a role for Iowa also.

DB: Julius Brents, Warren Central (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

Iowa recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell is collecting Indiana commitments.

Friday marked the fourth verbal of the year out of Indianapolis, with defensive back Julius Brents announcing his intention to join the Hawkeyes in 2018.

The Warren Central senior is a rangy 6-foot-2, 180-pound recruit who chose Iowa over other top offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State and Vanderbilt. Brents originally planned to announce a commitment in mid-August, but instead pledged to the Hawkeyes on the eve of their Week 1 game against Wyoming.

"I would like to say thank you to every college coach who has trusted in my ability and gave me an opportunity to attend their university as a student-athlete,” Brents posted on Twitter. "With that being said, I am proud to announce that I am committing to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa!"

Brents is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, which selected him for its summer “Five-Star Challenge” camp as a standout cornerback. He is a three-star safety according to the 247 Sports Composite and the No. 5 player in Indiana’s 2018 class.

Injury limited Brents to just three games of action last season and he has yet to see the field for Warren Central (1-1) this season.

He follows Tyrone Tracy, Larry Tracy and friend D.J. Johnson as recent Iowa recruits from Indianapolis. Bell led the recruiting charge for all four, with Johnson pledging on Aug. 22.

“Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and Coach Bell have done a great job recruiting me and D.J.,” Brents told Rivals in June. “I just get a pretty good vibe when I am up in Iowa and I like what they have been doing lately on defense. I think they are going to turn the program around. They are probably one of my favorites right now.”

Despite the shortage of recent varsity snaps and film, Brents was named to the Indy Star’s 2017 preseason Super Team. He is currently Iowa’s 13th commit and third defensive back prospect for the 2018 class.