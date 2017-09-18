Skip in Skip
Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look at the Hawkeyes' 31-14 win over North Texas and how some newcomers stepped up.

Notable performances among Iowa football commits from across the country last week: 

Henry Geil, running back, Green Bay Preble (Wis.)

The physical 215-pound senior continues to pile up rushing yards and scores in northeast Wisconsin. Geil tallied a season-high five touchdowns in a rout of Sheboygan South, reaching the end zone on runs of 25, 1, 3, and 15 yards before halftime. Toss in a nine-yarder after the break and Geil finished with 20 carries for 143 yards, upping his totals on the season to 795 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The three-star running back is averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season and his total rushing yards rate third in Division 1, Wisconsin’s largest classification.

    Cody Ince, offensive line, Unity (Wis.)

    The 6-foot-6 offensive line prospect is filling the stat sheet as a defensive standout. Ince had seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in a 50-6 win over Cameron that featured almost all of Unity’s reserves after halftime. On offense, the three-star tackle blocked for a run game that piled up 306 yards on Friday night.

    RELATED: Leistikow's DVR Monday following win vs. North Texas

    Logan Lee, tight end, Orion (Ill.)

    A 2019 prospect from western Illinois, Lee plays both ways and led Orion in a 42-0 win. His biggest contributions came on the defensive line early in the game, where the 6-foot-5, 225-pound end recorded two sacks on fourth down to stop Riverdale’s offense and take the ball back.

    PREVIOUSLY: Future Hawkeye Logan Lee is the main attraction in his hometown

    Samson Evans, quarterback, Prairie Ridge (lll.)

    The reigning Illinois player of the year is putting in a strong effort to repeat before Iowa projects to move him to wide receiver next year. Evans was credited with 11 carries for 222 yards and five rushing touchdowns in Crystal Lake on Friday, and added a 17-yard touchdown pass on top of the option domination. All of the rushing scores — helped along by classmate and fellow Iowa commit Jeff Jenkins — came before halftime.

    “The offensive line is doing a phenomenal job,” Evans told the Northwest Herald after the 56-14 win. “It’s great having people back there that we had last year.

    “They’re fast, they’re quick, and they’re explosive.”

    Ezra Miller, offensive line, Ridge View

    The Raptors are 3-1 this fall after missing the playoffs in Iowa’s Class A last season, with the massive 2019 commit getting some credit in the turnaround. The 6-6, 300-pound lineman plays well on both sides of the ball and racked up two solo tackles and nine assisted stops in a 26-22 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn. Miller also blocked for an offense that rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night, completing just one pass to get the win out of a Wing-T set. Miller is the team’s third-leading tackler through four games.

    Ezra Miller: Meet the 2019 prospect who epitomizes Iowa recruiting

    News and notes

    - Iowa’s most recent 2018 recruit took the field for the first time this season on Friday. Julius Brents, a Rivals four-star prospect from Warren Central in Indianapolis played cornerback and safety as his fourth-ranked squad squared off with No. 1 Ben Davis. Brents (#8) helped tip up an interception in the 45-16 loss, but wasn’t heavily targeted in his return from injury.  

    - The Hawkeyes hosted the state’s top-ranked 2018 recruit on Saturday in Dowling Catholic defensive end John Waggoner. The star senior was joined by teammates Sam Ingoli and Mitch Riggs at Kinnick Stadium for the 31-14 win over North Texas. Waggoner unofficially visited Ames last Saturday for the Cy-Hawk rivalry game. The four-star prospect holds more than a dozen offers and is expected to wait on his commitment decision through this fall. 

