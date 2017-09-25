Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back how the Hawkeyes performed in their last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen

(Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Notable performances among Iowa football commits from across the country last week:

Logan Lee, tight end, Orion (Ill.)

The 2019 athlete from western Illinois was huge for his 4-1 squad on homecoming, blocking as a tight end and making his usual impact at defensive end, but he added two touchdowns before joining commits in Iowa City on Saturday night.

Lee, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect, had receiving scores of 54 and 11 yards in a 63-7 rout of Princeton on Friday. Showing pass-catching ability adds to his skill set. He's already proven as a physical athlete and state championship wrestler.

Incredible night in Iowa. Awesome game and great to see all the guys and coaches!🏈 pic.twitter.com/bFjOJgo6ML — Logan Lee (@LoganLee45) September 24, 2017

Tyrone Tracy, running back, Decatur Central (Ind.)

The dynamic senior was held below his season averages, but it didn’t change Friday’s result as fifth-ranked Decatur Central blew out Plainfield. Tracy totaled 168 yards of offense – 80 rushing, 88 receiving – in the 63-28 win, including three receiving touchdowns. Projected as a receiver at Iowa, Tracy scored on plays of 35, 30, and 15 yards.

Julius Brents, defensive back, Warren Central (Ind.)

In his second game back in Warren Central’s starting lineup, Brents recorded his first interception of the season. The 6-2 defensive back battled injury to start his senior year, but made it back with 11 tackles against Indiana’s No. 1 team Ben Davis last week. His pick on Friday was one of three in a 41-12 win over Pike as Warren Central moved back to .500.

Henry Geil, running back, Green Bay Preble (Wis.)

Ashwaubenon Jaguars 225 pound linebacker Camden Wheeler crashes into 215 pound running back Henry Geil at the goal line against the Preble Hornets Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Goelz Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Geil stayed on his feet and scored standing up. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wi)

Another game, another great performance from the senior rusher. Geil scored one touchdown in each quarter against Sheboygan North as Preble plowed ahead to a 57-7 win. The 6-1, 215-pound prospect rushed 22 times for 273 yards, raising his season total to 1,068 yards – good for second in Wisconsin’s Division 1 right now.

Terry Roberts, cornerback, Cathedral Prep (Pa.)

An under-the-radar recruit when he committed to Iowa back in July, Roberts has broken out as a perimeter playmaker on offense and defense for one of Pennsylvania’s top programs. Roberts was a star receiver on Friday in a rout of General McLane, catching three passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores for his unbeaten team were deep: 85 and 53 yards in a 69-7 win.

News and notes

Prospects in for Penn State: The visit list for Saturday night’s nationally televised game had more than 40 names on it, with prospects from all four high school classes. It served as an assembly for the four 2019 recruits, a push for uncommitted 2018 prospects, and potentially an Iowa City introduction to star underclassmen. Four-star targets like defensive end Marcus Hicks and running back Jirehl Brock raved about the trip to Rivals. The youngest local visitor was Clear Creek-Amana freshman T.J. Bollers, a 6-4, 200-pound athlete.

Thanks @HawkeyeFootball for this amazing opportunity! Great day at Kinnick! pic.twitter.com/nQiJi0GEjh — TJ Bollers (@tj35ballin) September 24, 2017

Prairie Ridge rolling: The top-ranked Illinois squad with Iowa recruits Samson Evans and Jeff Jenkins at the helm appears to be a repeat title candidate through five weeks. Since a close season opener, the Wolves have topped 50 points in four consecutive games, including Friday’s 63-7 win over Bartlett. Evans scored on the first snap of the game, rushing 50 yards to the end zone and later returning a 38-yard punt for a touchdown. Prairie Ridge averaged almost 20 yards per play in the first half. Evans and Jenkins remain three-star prospects rated in the top 1,000 nationally by 247 Sports.