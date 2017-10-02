Skip in Skip
Josey Jewell on the need to force more turnovers | 0:51

The Iowa linebacker also addresses the team's sluggish start against Michigan State

How to fix Iowa's offense? | 0:47

Matt VandeBerg says it would help to hit some of these.

T.J. Hockenson says Iowa needs to practice better | 1:25

The freshman tight end thinks what is happening during the week is contributing to losses on Saturdays

Akrum Wadley: 'Just hate losing' | 1:22

The Iowa running back was held to 30 yards on 17 carries.

Kirk Ferentz looks for answers after Michigan State loss | 1:30

The Hawkeyes rushed for 19 yards in a 17-10 loss.

Notable performances among Iowa football commits from across the country last week: 

Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle, Solon

The 270-pound sparkplug was at the center of top-ranked Solon’s fourth shutout of the season. Linderbaum was credited with 1.5 tackles and his second fumble recovery of the season in a 62-0 blowout of Fort Madison. The Spartans have allowed just 14 points in six games, with Linderbaum coming in as the fifth-leading tackler in a balanced defense.

Iowa recruit Tyler Linderbaum destroys rush attempt right as it begins. Matthew Bain

Jeff Jenkins, offensive line, Prairie Ridge (Ill.)

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound guard doesn’t get his name on Prairie Ridge’s gaudy statistics, but he’s front and center for big plays every week. Jenkins helped block for the reigning champions’ 279 yards rushing before joining most starters on the sideline after halftime. Friday’s 42-14 victory was the 20th straight for the Wolves, who moved to 6-0 in suburban Chicago. Jenkins blocked for fellow Iowa commit Samson Evans at quarterback in a 188-yard effort, with 106 coming on the ground.

Terry Roberts, defensive back, Cathedral Prep (Pa.)

Roberts has become a playmaker for the Erie, Pennsylvania, powerhouse, catching one pass for 34 yards and returning one punt for 39 yards in a 48-0 win of New York’s St. Francis on Friday. Roberts and the Ramblers remain unbeaten and travel to Michigan this week to take on DeLaSalle Collegiate.

The three-star cornerback remains the lowest-rated prospect of Iowa’s 13 commits, coming in at No. 1,753 nationally and No. 37 in Pennsylvania per the 247 Sports Composite.

Cody Ince, offensive line, Unity (Wis.)

The explosive tackle remains an integral part of Unity’s Division 6 success, playing both ways for a 6-1 squad. The Balsam Lake-based prospect had nine tackles and a forced fumble defensively in Friday’s 44-7 win over Flambeau. He blocked for an offense that rushed for 285 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 188 yards and three more scores.

Tyrone Tracy, running back, Decatur Central (Ind.)

The wide receiver prospect came up with the game-winning touchdown catch in a 13-12 win over Greenwood on Friday. Tracy struggled to find running room in the defensive contest, taking 10 carries for just six yards, but made an impact through the air when Decatur Central needed it most. The speedy 6-foot senior caught four passes for 73 yard, including the 38-yard go-ahead score with nine seconds left on the clock.

News and notes

Bringing offers to Belleville: Iowa extended its third scholarship offer to a 2019 prospect at Belleville in this week. The talent-stocked prep program in eastern Michigan is gaining steam with scouts and the Hawkeyes are targeting its stars, too.

Three-star defensive end Jalen Hunt was the latest junior to get an Iowa offer, coming in after Iowa State, Kentucky, and Temple. Iowa had previously extended offers to five-star offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs and four-star receiver or defensive back Julian Barnett. Dobbs is considered a top 10 national recruit and Barnett has Michigan State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Clemson atop his interest list.

Target takes run viral, again: Four-star prospect Jirehl Brock is getting a reputation for highlight reel runs. The 2019 running back is an Iowa target and has produced stunning long breakaways for his Quincy, Illinois, squad two weeks in a row.

Brock currently holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Missouri. He’s rated as the No. 98 prospect nationally by 247 Sports. 

