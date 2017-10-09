Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert discuss Iowa's 45-16 win over Illinois and the return of Brandon Snyder.

Decatur Central ended Roncalli's 22-game win streak on Friday in a thriller. (Photo: Rob Baker / VictoryViews)

Notable performances among Iowa football commits from across the country last week:

Tyrone Tracy Jr., running back, Decatur Central (Ind.)

The versatile senior star came up clutch in a high-scoring contest against defending state champion Roncalli, rushing for a 64-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 49-45 upset. Tracy finished with eight rushes for 102 yards and three receptions for 69 yards in the win, pushing Decatur Central to 7-1 in Indiana’s Class 5A. The win snapped Roncalli’s 22-game win streak and took Tracy over 1,500 all-purpose yards on the season.

Logan Lee, tight end, Orion (Ill.)

The athletic 2019 prospect helped Orion on both sides of the ball in a 35-7 win over rival Morrison. Lee recorded an early 18-yard touchdown reception to give the Chargers (6-1) their go-ahead score, and recorded the final two points of the game on a sack and safety in the fourth quarter.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound junior is rated the No. 202 overall prospect nationally by 247 Sports.

Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle, Solon

Buy Photo Solon's Tyler Linderbaum runs drills during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

The stalwart lineman recorded 1.5 tackles and a fumble recovery in Solon’s 33-0 win over Mount Pleasant. It was the defense’s fifth shutout in seven games this season, with the 6-2, 270-pound senior in the middle of all of them.

Henry Geil, running back, Green Bay Preble (Wis.)

In a scoreless second half, Preble did what it could to hold on to a slim 17-14 advantage. That meant handing the ball off to its bruising 6-1, 215-pound senior back. Geil finished with 24 carries for 142 yards in the tight win, helping the Hornets keep possession and set up a clash with fellow Hawkeye commit Jack Plumb (see below) and his Bay Port squad next week. Geil also caught one pass for eight yards.

Jack Plumb, tight end, Bay Port (Wis.)

Bay Port's Jack Plumb (89) catches a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown against Ashwaubenon in a Fox River Classic Conference high school football game on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Ashwaubenon high school in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi)

Unbeaten Bay Port has only turned its massive blocking tight end into a receiving target when he has a chance to score. Plumb’s third catch of the season was his longest on Friday, going 26 yards in a blowout win of De Pere. It was also his only grab that didn’t result in six points, as the future offensive lineman could only set up another touchdown for his team.

Noah Shannon, defensive tackle, Oswego (Ill.)

Like Linderbaum, Shannon is at the center of one of his state’s sturdiest defenses. The 6-foot, 305-pound tackle followed a shutout of rival Oswego East last week with a quick rout of Joliet Central that allowed Shannon’s backups take the field. Still, Oswego’s 42-14 win resulted in the most points its defense has allowed all season.

News and notes

Samson Evans sidelined: Iowa’s three-star receiver prospect missed last Friday’s game as Prairie Ridge’s (Ill.) quarterback, as a reported foot injury kept him off the field for the highly rated Illinois contenders. Highlights from the rainy win over Hampshire showed Evans dressed and warming up with the unbeaten Wolves, but he was held out with the Class 6A playoffs approaching.

Buy Photo West High's Dillon Doyle celebrates after stopping Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Justin Johnson during their game on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Ridiculous 2018 records: Iowa’s current senior commits could be starring deep into the postseason, if their teams’ records are any indication. The 13 recruits play for squads that hold a combined record of 77-14 this fall. Six of the 13 prospects – including both Evans and lineman Jeff Jenkins at Prairie Ridge – are on unbeaten teams. And eight of those 14 overall losses are from two Indianapolis recruits, Julius Brents and Donald “D.J.” Johnson, who play in the elite MIC conference. Both in-state recruits, Linderbaum and Iowa City West's Dillon Doyle, play for undefeated teams.