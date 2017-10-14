Buy Photo Blair Brooks of Marion competes in the high jump during Drake Relays on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Des Moines. (Photo: Brian Powers/The Register)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Hawkeyes have landed a verbal commitment from one of eastern Iowa's better all-around senior athletes.

Blair Brooks, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver from Marion High, announced he'd play for Iowa via Twitter on Saturday. The reigning Class 3A long-jump and high-jump state champion, Brooks will attend Iowa on a track scholarship and play football as a preferred walk-on.

Proud to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa to continue my football and track and field careers🐤 #Swarm18pic.twitter.com/EKwBVa0chb — Blair Brooks (@BlairBrooks11) October 14, 2017

Brooks entered the weekend with 32 catches for 464 yards and nine touchdowns. He hauled in 39 passes for 599 yards and five touchdowns last year.

He held offers from FCS programs Western Illinois and South Dakota, as well as strong interest from Iowa State. He had an Iowa game-day visit during the Illinois game last weekend.

The Hawkeye commitment certainly makes sense, though. Recognize his last name? Blair is the grandson of Bob Brooks, the Iowa broadcasting legend. His dad, Rob Brooks, calls women's basketball games for the Hawkeye Radio Network and has served as the network's football sideline reporter since 2004.

According to his Hudl profile, Brooks runs a 4.5 40-yard dash and a 49.1 400-meter dash. He lists his vertical at 36 inches.

Iowa has 13 scholarship commitments for the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports, and none are pure receivers. Brooks, an unrated prospect, adds strong receiver talent to the mix.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.