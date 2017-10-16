Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Brian Ferentz explains the impact of the wide receiver from Newton. Mark Emmert

Preble running back Henry Geil has rushed for 1,194 yards and scored 14 touchdowns this season. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wi)

Notable performances among Iowa football commits from across the country last week:

Henry Geil

Running Back, Green Bay Preble (Wis.)

A bye week for the Hawkeyes meant head coach Kirk Ferentz’s staff could fan out and see commits and targets over the weekend. The marquee game was played in Green Bay, as offensive line recruit Jack Plumb’s Bay Port was taking on Geil’s Preble squad in a Fox River Classic Conference matchup. Bay Port rolled in a 49-21 rout with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and offensive line coach Tim Polasek reportedly in attendance. Even though Preble struggled to break through against a No. 1 seed in Wisconsin’s Division 1 playoffs, Geil showed off his ability late.

With the result out of reach, Geil broke free on runs of 54 and 75 yards for touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The 215-pound running back finished with 14 carries for 141 yards and one reception for 50 yards.

Cody Ince

Offensive Lineman, Unity (Wis.)

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound senior played well on both sides of the ball in a de facto conference championship game against Grantsburg, but Unity lost 31-6. Ince finished with a team-high 13 tackles on defense, including two for loss.

Tyrone Tracy

Running Back, Decatur Central (Ind.)

Decatur Central eeked out a win over Greenwood on Friday night in Mid-State Conference action. (Photo: Rob Baker / VictoryViews)

The dynamic 2018 athlete dominated Franklin Community to wrap up the regular season with a 41-16 win. Tracy had over 300 total yards and three touchdowns on just 13 touches, showing off the speed Iowa sees to project him at wide receiver. Tracy took seven rushes for 133 yards, with one touchdown on a 75-yard carry, and six receptions for 180 and two scores, including a 49-yarder.

Samson Evans

Quarterback, Prairie Ridge

It was a slower start than usual for the option quarterback, but his Prairie Ridge offense pulled away in a 30-16 win over Jacobs, marking the closest game for the defending Class 6A champions since their season opener. Evans rushed for just 12 yards in the first half but reeled off three touchdowns on the ground after intermission. Evans finished with 17 carries for 97 yards and four touchdowns, and threw for 97 yards on 3 of 8 passing. Iowa projects him as a receiver.

Dillon Doyle

Linebacker, Iowa City West

Buy Photo West High's Dillon Doyle celebrates after stopping Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Justin Johnson during their game on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Doyle continues to do it all for the new No. 1 in Iowa’s Class 4A. The 6-3, 215-pound senior was credited with 4.5 tackles and a fumble recovery in Friday’s win over Linn-Mar. He also added one reception for 10 yards at tight end and one punt return for 10 yards when placed back on special teams.

News and notes

Unbeaten teams: Six of Iowa’s 2018 commits are still playing for undefeated high school squads. Doyle and Solon’s Tyler Linderbaum are both on top-rated squads in-state. Illinois teammates Samson Evans and Jeff Jenkins are on a 22-game win streak with Prairie Ridge. Plumb’s Bay Port squad moved to 9-0 and repeated as conference champions on Friday in Wisconsin. And out in Erie, Pennsylvania, powerhouse Cathedral Prep is 8-0 with cornerback recruit Terry Roberts and a difficult nonconference schedule.

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Iowa recruit Tyler Linderbaum reacts to his dominant performance over Solon's rival, Regina. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen

Four-star status: Two senior recruits have recently been boosted into four-star ratings by 247 Sports. Linderbaum, the 6-2, 270-pound defensive tackle from Solon, jumped 151 spots to No. 187 overall in 247’s rankings, making him currently the top-rated prospect in Iowa’s 2018 class. Jenkins, a 6-4, 275-pound guard, is only two spots behind Linderbaum, at No. 189, and is also considered a four-star prospect.