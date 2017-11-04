Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Southeast Polk rising-sophomore Gavin Williams discusses his first scholarship offer from the Cyclones and what he wants to do better from his freshman season.

Southeast Polk's Gavin Williams looks for running room against the Newton Cardinals at Rams Stadium Friday, Oct 6, 2017, in Pleasant Hill. (Photo: Reese Strickland/Special to The Register)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Iowa Hawkeyes offered rising 2020 running back prospect Gavin Williams during his Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State game-day visit, he told HawkCentral Saturday night.

Williams (6 feet, 195 pounds) is 247Sports No. 84 2020 prospect, its No. 9 running back prospect in the class and its No. 1 2020 prospect from Iowa. He emerged in the state's recruiting scene after logging 805 rushing yards, 242 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, during his freshman season at Southeast Polk in the Des Moines metro. Those 805 yards were good enough for second all time among Iowa high school freshman.

His first-year performance, plus a strong offseason camp showing, had already earned him an Iowa State offer. As a sophomore this year, Williams rushed for 732 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 421 yards and a pair of scores.

He's already thought of as one of Iowa's top college running back prospects, and top athletes overall, as a sophomore.

"I know 2020 seems like some ways off, but I was impressed with Gavin Williams on film," Allen Trieu, Midwest recruiting analyst for Scout, said after National Signing Day last February. "He’s already got some size and a versatile skill set that will be interesting to follow over the next few seasons."

Williams, who was among the 50-plus recruits/potential recruits at Kinnick Stadium, said Iowa and Iowa State are the only schools seriously pursuing him at this point. That'll likely change when he hits the offseason camp circuit and gets in front of more evaluators' eyes.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.