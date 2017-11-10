Posted!
Iowa landed a verbal commit from three-star 2018 athlete Ben VanSumeren on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder announced his decision via Twitter.
VanSumeren picked the Hawkeyes over a multitude of Division I programs, including Iowa State, Minnesota and Missouri. He had originally committed to P.J. Fleck-led Western Michigan, but re-opened his recruitment last spring after Fleck left for Minnesota.
The Garber, Michigan product — who can deadlift 475 pounds and boasts a 40-inch vertical — emerged in the Midwest recruiting scene after piling up 77 catches for 1,446 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior at Essexville Garber High School. But he picked up steam at last year's Nike The Opening regional camp in Cleveland, where was rated the country's No. 1 underclassman tight end.
His frame and speed combination translate to any number of positions at the college level, including linebacker, where Iowa primarily recruited him. The 247Sports Composite gives him three stars and ranks him the No. 24 2018 prospect from Michigan. Rivals gives him two stars.
According to 247Sports, VanSumeren is Iowa's 14th 2018 recruit.
Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.
