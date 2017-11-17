Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. PURDUE, 2017 GAME 11 Akrum Wadley reflects on Hawkeye journey | 1:07 Iowa running back Akrum Wadley has 2,547 career rushing yards entering his last home game. Chad Leistikow/The Register 1 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. PURDUE, 2017 GAME 11 Kirk Ferentz tells story of 2 key, injured seniors | 1:31 Ike Boettger and Boone Myers won’t play on Senior Day vs. Purdue but have remained active team members while hurt. Kirk Ferentz 2 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. PURDUE, 2017 GAME 11 Josh Jackson trying to stay away from his phone | 1:14 Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson leads the country in interceptions and passes defended. Chad Leistikow/The Register 3 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. PURDUE, 2017 GAME 11 Boone Myers discusses difficult senior year | 1:26 Fifth-year senior lineman Boone Myers hasn’t played since Sept. 30 after surgery on his right ankle. Myers played a limited role until the injury became too crippling. Chad Leistikow/The Register 4 of 5 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. PURDUE, 2017 GAME 11 Injured Iowa lineman: ‘Watching the games’ is worst part | 0:48 Ike Boettger ruptured his Achilles’ tendon in Week 2 and is out for the year. Chad Leistikow/The Register 5 of 5 Last VideoNext Video Akrum Wadley reflects on Hawkeye journey

Kirk Ferentz tells story of 2 key, injured seniors

Josh Jackson trying to stay away from his phone

Boone Myers discusses difficult senior year

Injured Iowa lineman: ‘Watching the games’ is worst part

Buy Photo Thomas Jefferson (of Council Bluffs) junior running back Cameron Baker (25) tries to elude Ankeny High sophomore defensive back Nick Scherle (3) as the Yellowjackets of Thomas Jefferson (Council Bluffs) challenge the Ankeny Hawks in the first half of play during the Homecoming game at Ankeny Stadium. (Photo: Lee Navin / For the Register (ph)Buy Photo

Cameron Baker is arguably the best high school running back in Iowa. In nine games, the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson junior racked up a Class 4A-best 1,852 yards on an absurd 9.4 yards per carry.

Iowa and Iowa State have been paying attention for a while. He's visited Iowa City and Ames on several occasions. And on Friday, the Hawkeyes pulled the trigger and gave Baker his first Division I scholarship offer.

Very blessed and honored to have received my very first offer from the University of Iowa! #GoHawks 🐤⚫️ pic.twitter.com/JUbDWcxJOv — BigBakes (@cameronbaker_89) November 17, 2017

Baker is an interesting prospect because it's not quite clear what position he'll play in college. He's listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, which makes him a logical fit at linebacker. He led Thomas Jefferson with 44.5 tackles from that position this year. 247Sports and Rivals also peg Baker as an outside linebacker.

But it's hard to ignore his offensive potency. He caught major recruiting steam when his seven-broken-tackle, 80-yard touchdown run against Sioux City West went viral. SportsCenter even featured it in its Top 10 plays.

CLOSE The 6-foot, 2-inch 225-pound junior broke, spun, and stiff-armed his way past multiple defenders for the score Friday, Sept. 15 at Sioux City West. Holly Baker/Special to the Register

Baker doesn't have any recruiting stars at the moment, but that will likely change. So, too, will his offer total. Don't be surprised to see Iowa State jump in soon, as well as other Midwest mid-major D-I programs.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.