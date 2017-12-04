Buy Photo Dowling Catholic's John Waggoner (94) shouts with his team before taking the field against Iowa City West for the class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half. (Photo: Brian Powers/The Register)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck is set to visit four-star defensive end John Waggoner at school Tuesday and work to finalize Waggoner's official visit to Minneapolis this weekend, Dowling Catholic head coach Tom Wilson told HawkCentral Monday night.

"I think there's definitely some mutual interest," said Wilson, who's been in recent contact with Gophers defensive line coach Bryce Paul. "And I think that official visit will happen unless something else crazy happens before then."

Wilson said Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan will also visit Waggoner at Dowling on Tuesday.

Waggoner also hopes to take an official visit to Iowa before he commits, Wilson said, adding he believes the Hawkeyes are still in the mix. He said his star defensive end spoke with Kirk Ferentz this past weekend and has been in contact with UCLA coaches lately. Nebraska has also emerged as a player in the past few days.

"As the new Nebraska staff gets going, he has had some preliminary contact with them," Wilson said.

Checking in at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Waggoner is the state's top 2018 recruit, according to Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. He helped lead Dowling to a state-record fifth consecutive Class 4A title, with his 11 solo tackles for loss and five solo sacks this season.

Wilson said Waggoner would like to make a decision by the early signing period (Dec. 20-22), but he also wants to be deliberate with his decision and take all the visits he needs.

"Obviously, we're up against the gun a little bit, time-wise," Wilson said. "There's only so many visits you can get in there."

The 247Sports Composite ranks Waggoner the No. 365 recruit in the Class of 2018. Rivals ranks him the class' No. 17 defensive end.

