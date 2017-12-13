CLOSE Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has 142 career wins at the school, one shy of tying Hayden Fry. The Hawkeyes play in the Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl. Chad Leistikow / The Register

Iowa recruit Calvin Lockett poses with his family and Kirk Ferentz during his official visit to Iowa on the weekend of Dec. 8. (Photo: Courtesy of Calvin Lockett)

The Iowa Hawkeyes have picked up a bona fide deep-ball threat for their 2018 class.

Calvin Lockett, a 6-foot-2 receiver out of Largo, Florida, announced his commitment to Iowa on Wednesday evening via Twitter. He had previously told HawkCentral his choices were narrowed down to Iowa, South Florida and FIU.

Please respect my decision 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cXgOnTFZT8 — Calvin Lockett (@CalvinJr018) December 14, 2017

Lockett was planning an official visit to FIU this coming weekend. But earlier Wednesday, he told HawkCentral he was no longer taking that visit — or any additional visits — and that he planned to sign with a school during the Dec. 20-22 early signing period.

Lockett, who took an official visit to Iowa from Dec. 8-10, will draw comparisons to current Hawkeye Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Tall and lanky with plus athleticism and great acceleration, he also boasts a 31.7-inch vertical, according to his Hudl profile. He averaged 21.8 yards per catch this season for Largo High, where he's coached by former Iowa defensive back Marcus Paschal.

Rivals rates him as a three-star prospect. 247Sports also gives him three stars and ranks him the No. 134 wide receiver in the class.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.