The Hawkeyes have landed a four-star stud from California.

Marin Catholic quarterback Spencer Petras announced Friday morning via Twitter he was committing to Iowa. The former Oregon State pledge took an abbreviated Sunday-to-Monday official visit to Iowa City last weekend and decided between the two schools this week.

Petras is the 2018 class’ 11th-best pro-style quarterback, according to Rivals. He’s 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, and his film reminds you a bit of Nate Stanley’s: sturdy in the pocket, sound footwork, cannon of an arm. He threw for 4,157 yards, 50 touchdowns and two interceptions during his senior season

He will graduate this winter and early-enroll at Iowa.

Iowa offered Nov. 30 in the wake of the Beavers' coaching change and quickly secured his official visit. There was plenty of momentum in favor of the Hawkeyes, but Petras and Oregon State had a lot of time and resources invested in each other.

Rivals gives Petras four stars. The 247Sports Composite gives him three stars and ranks him as the No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the class.

His commitment pushes Iowa's 2018 class to 16 freshmen (17 total if you include Daviyon Nixon). Petras is the class' only quarterback. All are expected to sign during the early signing period later this month (linebacker pledge Ben VanSumeren drew a late offer from Michigan, so we'll see about him).

