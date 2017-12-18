CLOSE

John Waggoner officially committed to Iowa on Dec. 5.

In case you somehow haven’t heard: The state’s top prospect, defensive end John Waggoner, will sign with Iowa this week. The Dowling Catholic senior picked the Hawkeyes over Minnesota, UCLA, Nebraska, Iowa State and Penn State.

Waggoner, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound multi-sport athlete at Dowling, amassed 11 solo tackles for loss and five solo sacks this season. He was named to the Register’s All-Iowa Elite Team.

The 247Sports composite gives him four stars and ranks him the No. 21 weak-side defensive end in the class. Rivals also gives him four stars and ranks him the class’ No. 16 strong-side defensive end.

A strong junior campaign with 12 solo tackles for loss and eight solo sacks catapulted Waggoner’s recruiting stock last offseason. There are questions as to why he didn’t match that production as a senior. But when he was on his game this year, there wasn’t a better defensive end in Iowa.

Waggoner hasn’t put out a full senior season film. He does have tape from select games during the season, though. So, for this Hawkeye film room session, we’ll highlight what stands out from each of those games.

Ankeny Centennial

This was a 44-7 win in the Class 4A state semifinals. Waggoner goes unblocked in the first two clips, but they demonstrate his ability to wreak havoc with his combination of size, length and speed. (He runs a 4.8-second 40-yard dash, according to his Hudl.) First is a blind-side sack, and second is a pass deflection. He showcases more of his technical skills with an inside move in the third clip. In this, he shows his violent hands: He starts outside before shifting quickly inside to get the offensive tackle off-balance, and then Waggoner utilizes long arms to swat the tackle away before he has a chance to grab him.

Johnston

This was a 13-10 win in the 4A state quarterfinals. In the first clip, Waggoner shows finesse with a swim move of sorts: He grabs high on the offensive tackle while sinking his hips — which draws the tackle’s shoulders forward — before using strong arms to shove his blocker down and get pressure on the quarterback. You only see Waggoner in the end of the second clip: He wasn’t able to get by his blocker, but he shed him in time to hit the quarterback, who was rolling out to his side of the line. In the fourth and fifth clips, Waggoner sets a strong edge in rush defense. In the sixth clip, he powers through two blockers to tackle a running back for a 3-yard loss. We expect that kind of bull-rushing ability from a kid his size.

West Des Moines Valley

This was a 42-12 win in Week 3. In the first clip, Waggoner shows his lateral quickness and solid explosion on Dowling's twist up front. In the second clip, he disrupts two pass attempts despite facing a double team. In the third clip, Waggoner shows off his agility and shoves past an offensive tackle who couldn't get hands on him fast enough.

Ankeny

This was a 42-18 win in Week 1. More strong pass-rushing in the first clip: Waggoner first tries an outside move, which doesn't work, before swiping the offensive tackle aside for an inside lane to the quarterback. He actually lines up at defensive tackle in the fourth clip. His route to the backfield is clogged, but he sticks with the play, finds his way to the ball and tackles the quarterback after a 2-yard gain. In the seventh clip, Waggoner demonstrates his athleticism by lining up as a slot receiver and running an out route for a 15-yard gain. (He caught six passes for 59 yards and a touchdown this season.) In the eighth clip, he powers through a block to set the edge on a rush attempt. 

Power and agility. Size and finesse. The traits that Iowa loves in its defensive ends. 

That's John Waggoner. 

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

Dowling Catholic's Sam Ingoli (8) holds up the state
Dowling Catholic's Sam Ingoli (8) holds up the state championship trophy after the Maroon's defeated Iowa City, West 35-21 at the class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls.
Iowa City, West's Dillon Doyle (9), left, and Iowa
Iowa City, West's Dillon Doyle (9), left, and Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7), right react after loosing to Dowling Catholic 35-21at the class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Sam Ingoli (8) holds up the state
Dowling Catholic's Sam Ingoli (8) holds up the state championship trophy after the Maroon's defeated Iowa City, West 35-21 at the class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's John Waggoner (94) shouts with his
Dowling Catholic's John Waggoner (94) shouts with his team before taking the field against Iowa City West for the class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Xavier Chiodo (32) looks up at the
Dowling Catholic's Xavier Chiodo (32) looks up at the stands before taking the field against Iowa City West for the class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Trumell Roberts (6) is tackled by
Iowa City, West's Trumell Roberts (6) is tackled by Dowling Catholic's Brandon Waechter (21) during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Zach Ross (75) meets his team as
Dowling Catholic's Zach Ross (75) meets his team as they come of the field during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Evan Flitz (10) passes during the
Iowa City, West's Evan Flitz (10) passes during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Sam Ingoli (8) evades two tackles
Dowling Catholic's Sam Ingoli (8) evades two tackles after catching a pass during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Blake Clark (16) passes during the
Dowling Catholic's Blake Clark (16) passes during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Evan Flitz (10) runs during the first
Iowa City, West's Evan Flitz (10) runs during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Jayson Murray (2) celebrates a touchdown
Dowling Catholic's Jayson Murray (2) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Jayson Murray (2) rests on the bench
Dowling Catholic's Jayson Murray (2) rests on the bench during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Jack Keough (11) tackles Iowa City,
Dowling Catholic's Jack Keough (11) tackles Iowa City, West's Trumell Roberts (6) during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Evan Flitz (10) is tackled by Dowling
Iowa City, West's Evan Flitz (10) is tackled by Dowling Catholic's Connor Kriegshauser (88) during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7) catches a pass
Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7) catches a pass for a their second touchdown during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Matt Moore (24) is lifted up by
Dowling Catholic's Matt Moore (24) is lifted up by Dowling Catholic's Alex Kirton (55) after scoring during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7) catches a pass
Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7) catches a pass during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Austin West catches a pass in the
Iowa City, West's Austin West catches a pass in the back of the end zone during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Jack Keough (11) falls on an onside
Dowling Catholic's Jack Keough (11) falls on an onside kick during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7) has a pass knocked
Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7) has a pass knocked away from him by Dowling Catholic's Charlie Johnson (80) during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's John Waggoner (94) celebrates their
Dowling Catholic's John Waggoner (94) celebrates their 35-21 victory over Iowa City, West to win the 4A state championship at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City West coach Garrett Hartwig shakes hands after
Iowa City West coach Garrett Hartwig shakes hands after losing to Dowling Catholic 21-35 at the class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic and Iowa City, West line up for the
Dowling Catholic and Iowa City, West line up for the national anthem before the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7) is tackled during
Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7) is tackled during the first half of their class 4A state final football game against Dowling Catholic at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Jayson Murray (2) rushes for Dowling's
Dowling Catholic's Jayson Murray (2) rushes for Dowling's first touchdown during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Deng Kodak (42) breaks up a pass
Dowling Catholic's Deng Kodak (42) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7) during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Marcus Miller (6) intercepts a pass
Dowling Catholic's Marcus Miller (6) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa City, West's Traevis Buchanan (7) during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Jayson Murray (2) reacts after scoring
Dowling Catholic's Jayson Murray (2) reacts after scoring his second rushing touchdown of the first half during their class 4A state final football game against Iowa City West at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Andre White (1) is tackled on a kickoff
Iowa City, West's Andre White (1) is tackled on a kickoff return by Dowling Catholic's Jack Keough (11) and Dowling Catholic's Mitchell Riggs (44) during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic head coach Tom Wilson argues a call
Dowling Catholic head coach Tom Wilson argues a call during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City, West's Andre White (1) is tackled during
Iowa City, West's Andre White (1) is tackled during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic fans cheer during the second half
Dowling Catholic fans cheer during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic fans cheer during the second half
Dowling Catholic fans cheer during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Matt Moore (24) runs in for a touchdown
Dowling Catholic's Matt Moore (24) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's John Waggoner (94) celebrates a
Dowling Catholic's John Waggoner (94) celebrates a sack during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's Jayson Murray (2) rushes in for
Dowling Catholic's Jayson Murray (2) rushes in for a touchdown during the first half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling takes a 21-7 lead into the half.  Brian Powers/The Register
Dowling Catholic's John Schmidt (25) scores during
Dowling Catholic's John Schmidt (25) scores during the second half of their class 4A state final football game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win their fifth title in a row, defeating Iowa City, West 35-21.  Brian Powers/The Register
