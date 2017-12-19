Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz recalls the “perfect storm” in that Nov. 4 game at Kinnick Stadium. Chad Leistikow / The Register
IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa is expecting to sign around 15-17 recruits in its 2018 class Wednesday. There are 15 known scholarship commitments to this class, not including any Tuesday or Wednesday announcements, junior college transfer Daviyon Nixon and grayshirt pledge Riley Moss.
Here is a breakdown of the known commitments:
Tyrone Tracy
RB/WR, 6 feet, 185 pounds
Decatur Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: Tracy picked the Hawkeyes last April. He also held offers from Louisville, Illinois and Northwestern, among others. According to MaxPreps, he piled up 1,412 rushing yards, 1,132 receiving yards and 29 total touchdowns this season. The Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year projects as a receiver at Iowa.
John Waggoner
DE, 6-5, 245
West Des Moines Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines)
Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars
Quick facts: Waggoner picked the Hawkeyes on Dec. 5 over Minnesota, UCLA, Nebraska, Iowa State and Penn State. The state’s top prospect, he projects as a productive member of Iowa’s defensive line. He amassed 11 solo tackles for loss and five solo sacks this season.
Spencer Petras
QB, 6-5, 225
Marin Catholic (Greenbrae, California)
Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: Petras flipped from Oregon State to Iowa last week after a successful official visit to Iowa City. He racked up 4,157 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns this season, according to MaxPreps. Those are both school records. He will graduate in December and early-enroll at Iowa.
Julius Brents
S, 6-2, 180
Warren Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)
Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: An Iowa pledge since September, Brents picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Michigan State, Indiana, North Carolina State and Louisville, among others. He’s a sure tackler with a 39.2-inch vertical, according to his Hudl profile. Projects at either safety position.
D.J. Johnson
CB, 6-0, 170
North Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: Johnson committed to Iowa over Notre Dame back in August and has remained a firm pledge, despite a recent offer from LSU. According to MaxPreps, he logged 30 tackles and 5.5 solo tackles for loss this season.
Jeffrey Jenkins
OG, 6-4, 275
Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Illinois)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: One of two recruits from Illinois powerhouse Prairie Ridge, Jenkins picked Iowa over offers from Purdue and Northern Illinois, among others. He’s been a solid Hawkeye pledge since January last year.
Tyler Linderbaum
DT, 6-2, 255
Solon (Solon)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick stars: Linderbaum is an elite athlete at nose tackle. The state’s No. 2 prospect behind Waggoner. He racked up 34.5 tackles, four fumble recoveries and a 70-yard pick-six for the Class 3A semifinalist Spartans this season. Named to the Register’s All-Iowa Elite Team. Also plays offensive line, but projects as a defensive tackle.
Noah Shannon
DT, 6-1, 305
Oswego (Oswego, Illinois)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: Shannon committed to Iowa last July after decommitting from Minnesota. He also had offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Duke and Missouri, among others. According to the Chicago Tribune, he recorded 77 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks this season.
Dillon Doyle
LB, 6-3, 215
Iowa City West (Iowa City)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Spors Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: The state’s No. 3 recruit, Doyle picked the Hawkeyes over Central Florida, Northern Illinois and Harvard. A physically imposing outside linebacker who logged 49.5 tackles, six solo tackles for loss and two solo sacks this season. A Register All-Iowa Elite Team selection.
Jack Plumb
OT, 6-8, 240
Bay Port (Green Bay, Wisconsin)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: Plumb picked Iowa over Wisconsin. Michigan State and Minnesota were also in the picture. He played tight end and offensive tackle in high school, but he projects as an offensive tackle at Iowa.
Cody Ince
OT, 6-6, 260
Unity (Balsam Lake, Wisconsin)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: Ince committed to Iowa last June over North Dakota State and Minnesota. Maryland, Purdue and Virginia were also in the picture. He projects as an offensive tackle. According to his Hudl profile, he can squat 425 pounds.
Calvin Lockett
WR, 6-2, 160
Largo (Largo, Florida)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: One of Iowa’s more recent pledges, Locket picked the Hawkeyes over South Florida and FIU on Dec. 13. A tall and lean receiver like Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Lockett is a deep-ball threat who averaged 21.8 yards per catch this season.
Henry Geil
RB, 6-1, 200
Preble (Green Bay, Wisconsin)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: Geil committed to Iowa last April. He also had offers from Michigan State, Iowa State and Indiana, among others. According to WisSports.net, he racked up 1,479 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
Samson Evans
ATH, 6-0, 200
Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Illinois)
Rivals: 2 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: Starting quarterback for back-to-back state championships with Prairie Ridge. He accumulated 2,211 rushing yards, 815 passing yards and 56 total touchdowns (43 rushing) this season. Named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year. Projects as a running back/slot receiver at Iowa.
Terry Roberts
CB, 5-10, 170
Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pennsylvania)
Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars
Quick facts: Roberts picked Iowa last June over Duquesne. He played cornerback, wide receiver and kick-returner for Pennsylvania powerhouse Cathedral Prep. According to his Hudl profile, he runs a 4.76-second 40-yard dash and boasts a 32.7-inch vertical.
Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.
