IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa is expecting to sign around 15-17 recruits in its 2018 class Wednesday. There are 15 known scholarship commitments to this class, not including any Tuesday or Wednesday announcements, junior college transfer Daviyon Nixon and grayshirt pledge Riley Moss.

Here is a breakdown of the known commitments:

Tyrone Tracy

RB/WR, 6 feet, 185 pounds

Decatur Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Tracy picked the Hawkeyes last April. He also held offers from Louisville, Illinois and Northwestern, among others. According to MaxPreps, he piled up 1,412 rushing yards, 1,132 receiving yards and 29 total touchdowns this season. The Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year projects as a receiver at Iowa.

Buy Photo Dowling Catholic's John Waggoner (94) celebrates their 35-21 victory over Iowa City, West to win the 4A state championship at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Cedar Falls. (Photo: Brian Powers/The Register)

John Waggoner

DE, 6-5, 245

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: Waggoner picked the Hawkeyes on Dec. 5 over Minnesota, UCLA, Nebraska, Iowa State and Penn State. The state’s top prospect, he projects as a productive member of Iowa’s defensive line. He amassed 11 solo tackles for loss and five solo sacks this season.

Marin Catholic quarterback Spencer Petras (4) committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday. (Photo: Special to the Register: Bill Schneider/VarsityPix.com)

Spencer Petras

QB, 6-5, 225

Marin Catholic (Greenbrae, California)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Petras flipped from Oregon State to Iowa last week after a successful official visit to Iowa City. He racked up 4,157 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns this season, according to MaxPreps. Those are both school records. He will graduate in December and early-enroll at Iowa.

Julius Brents (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

Julius Brents

S, 6-2, 180

Warren Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: An Iowa pledge since September, Brents picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Michigan State, Indiana, North Carolina State and Louisville, among others. He’s a sure tackler with a 39.2-inch vertical, according to his Hudl profile. Projects at either safety position.

D.J. Johnson

CB, 6-0, 170

North Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Johnson committed to Iowa over Notre Dame back in August and has remained a firm pledge, despite a recent offer from LSU. According to MaxPreps, he logged 30 tackles and 5.5 solo tackles for loss this season.

Jeffrey Jenkins

OG, 6-4, 275

Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: One of two recruits from Illinois powerhouse Prairie Ridge, Jenkins picked Iowa over offers from Purdue and Northern Illinois, among others. He’s been a solid Hawkeye pledge since January last year.

Buy Photo Solon's Tyler Linderbaum celebrates after forcing a fourth down during the Spartans' game against Decorah in Solon on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Tyler Linderbaum

DT, 6-2, 255

Solon (Solon)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick stars: Linderbaum is an elite athlete at nose tackle. The state’s No. 2 prospect behind Waggoner. He racked up 34.5 tackles, four fumble recoveries and a 70-yard pick-six for the Class 3A semifinalist Spartans this season. Named to the Register’s All-Iowa Elite Team. Also plays offensive line, but projects as a defensive tackle.

Noah Shannon committed to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday. (Photo: Courtesy of Noah Shannon)

Noah Shannon

DT, 6-1, 305

Oswego (Oswego, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Shannon committed to Iowa last July after decommitting from Minnesota. He also had offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Duke and Missouri, among others. According to the Chicago Tribune, he recorded 77 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks this season.

Buy Photo West High's Dillon Doyle celebrates after breaking up a pass and forcing a fourth down during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Dillon Doyle

LB, 6-3, 215

Iowa City West (Iowa City)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Spors Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The state’s No. 3 recruit, Doyle picked the Hawkeyes over Central Florida, Northern Illinois and Harvard. A physically imposing outside linebacker who logged 49.5 tackles, six solo tackles for loss and two solo sacks this season. A Register All-Iowa Elite Team selection.

Bay Port's Jack Plumb (89) catches a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown against Ashwaubenon in a Fox River Classic Conference high school football game on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Ashwaubenon high school in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi)

Jack Plumb

OT, 6-8, 240

Bay Port (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Plumb picked Iowa over Wisconsin. Michigan State and Minnesota were also in the picture. He played tight end and offensive tackle in high school, but he projects as an offensive tackle at Iowa.

Cody Ince

OT, 6-6, 260

Unity (Balsam Lake, Wisconsin)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Ince committed to Iowa last June over North Dakota State and Minnesota. Maryland, Purdue and Virginia were also in the picture. He projects as an offensive tackle. According to his Hudl profile, he can squat 425 pounds.

Iowa recruit Calvin Lockett poses with his family and Kirk Ferentz during his official visit to Iowa on the weekend of Dec. 8. (Photo: Courtesy of Calvin Lockett)

Calvin Lockett

WR, 6-2, 160

Largo (Largo, Florida)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: One of Iowa’s more recent pledges, Locket picked the Hawkeyes over South Florida and FIU on Dec. 13. A tall and lean receiver like Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Lockett is a deep-ball threat who averaged 21.8 yards per catch this season.

Ashwaubenon Jaguars defenders converge on running back Henry Geil against the Preble Hornets Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Goelz Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Henry Geil

RB, 6-1, 200

Preble (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Geil committed to Iowa last April. He also had offers from Michigan State, Iowa State and Indiana, among others. According to WisSports.net, he racked up 1,479 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

Samson Evans

ATH, 6-0, 200

Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Illinois)

Rivals: 2 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Starting quarterback for back-to-back state championships with Prairie Ridge. He accumulated 2,211 rushing yards, 815 passing yards and 56 total touchdowns (43 rushing) this season. Named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year. Projects as a running back/slot receiver at Iowa.

Terry Roberts

CB, 5-10, 170

Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pennsylvania)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Roberts picked Iowa last June over Duquesne. He played cornerback, wide receiver and kick-returner for Pennsylvania powerhouse Cathedral Prep. According to his Hudl profile, he runs a 4.76-second 40-yard dash and boasts a 32.7-inch vertical.

