Ashwaubenon Jaguars defenders converge on running back Henry Geil against the Preble Hornets Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Goelz Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The first day of the early college football signing period went mostly according to plan for Iowa, with one delightful surprise.

Junior college Daviyon Nixon is officially a Hawkeye. Iowa has announced it received 12 of the 15 expected full-scholarship signees' letters of intent, with the final three prospects — Julius Brents, D.J. Johnson and Calvin Lockett — anticipated to do the same before the end of the week.

During media availability Wednesday, head coach Kirk Ferentz said some recruits had signed by not formally announced yet. He said he expects 16-18 signees during the early signing period.

Four-star safety Dallas Craddieth also committed to and signed with Iowa over Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. The Midwest must-have prospect had previously said he would extend his recruitment past the early signing period. But, clearly, he changed his mind.

Here's a breakdown of all the new Hawkeyes:

Henry Geil

RB: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Preble (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Geil committed to Iowa last April. He also had offers from Michigan State, Iowa State and Indiana, among others. According to WisSports.net, he racked up 1,479 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

Tyrone Tracy

WR: 6-0, 187, Decatur Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Tracy picked the Hawkeyes last April. He also held offers from Louisville, Illinois and Northwestern, among others. According to MaxPreps, he piled up 1,412 rushing yards, 1,132 receiving yards and 29 total touchdowns this season. The Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year projects as a receiver at Iowa.

John Waggoner

DE: 6-5, 245, West Des Moines Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts:Waggoner picked the Hawkeyes on Dec. 5 over Minnesota, UCLA, Nebraska, Iowa State and Penn State. The state’s top prospect, he projects as a productive member of Iowa’s defensive line. He amassed 11 solo tackles for loss and five solo sacks this season.

Spencer Petras

QB: 6-5, 225, Marin Catholic (Greenbrae, California)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts:Petras flipped from Oregon State to Iowa last week after a successful official visit to Iowa City. He racked up 4,157 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns this season, according to MaxPreps. Those are both school records. He will graduate in December and early-enroll at Iowa.

Hazelwood Central defensive back Dallas Craddieth (right) knocks down a pass intended for De Smet's Jordan Johnson during a game on Friday, August 18, 2017 at De Smet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com (Photo: Special to the Register: Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com)

Dallas Craddieth

S: 6-1, 197, Hazelwood Central (St. Louis, Missouri)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The talented safety finished his senior season with 66 tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack and three tackles for loss. His film reminds you of a certain Hawkeye cornerback who led the country in interceptions this year. Craddieth projects at safety or cornerback for Iowa.

Jeffrey Jenkins

OG: 6-4, 270, Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: One of two recruits from Illinois powerhouse Prairie Ridge, Jenkins picked Iowa over offers from Purdue and Northern Illinois, among others. He’s been a solid Hawkeye pledge since January last year.

Tyler Linderbaum

DT: 6-2, 270, Solon (Solon)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick stars: Linderbaum is an elite athlete at nose tackle. The state’s No. 2 prospect behind Waggoner, he racked up 34.5 tackles, four fumble recoveries and a 70-yard pick-six for the Class 3A semifinalist Spartans this season. Named to the Register’s All-Iowa Elite Team. Also plays offensive line, but projects as a defensive tackle.

Noah Shannon

DT: 6-1, 300, Oswego (Oswego, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Shannon committed to Iowa last July after decommitting from Minnesota. He also had offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Duke and Missouri, among others. According to the Chicago Tribune, he recorded 77 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks this season.

Dillon Doyle

LB: 6-3, 215, Iowa City West (Iowa City)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The state’s No. 3 recruit, Doyle picked the Hawkeyes over Central Florida, Northern Illinois and Harvard. A physically imposing outside linebacker who logged 49.5 tackles, six solo tackles for loss and two solo sacks this season. A Register All-Iowa Elite Team selection.

Jack Plumb

OT: 6-8, 250, Bay Port (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Plumb picked Iowa over Wisconsin. Michigan State and Minnesota were also in the picture. He played tight end and offensive tackle in high school, but he projects as an offensive tackle at Iowa.

Cody Ince

OT: 6-5, 260, Unity (Balsam Lake, Wisconsin)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Ince committed to Iowa last June over North Dakota State and Minnesota. Maryland, Purdue and Virginia were also in the picture. He projects as an offensive tackle. According to his Hudl profile, he can squat 425 pounds.

Samson Evans (right) will sign to play football with the Iowa Hawkeyes this week. (Photo: Courtesy of Daniel White/The Daily Herald)

Samson Evans

ATH: 6-1, 205, Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Illinois)

Rivals: 2 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Starting quarterback for back-to-back state championships with Prairie Ridge. He accumulated 2,211 rushing yards, 815 passing yards and 56 total touchdowns (43 rushing) this season. Named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year. Projects as a running back/slot receiver at Iowa.

Terry Roberts

CB: 5-10, 171, Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pennsylvania)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Roberts picked Iowa last June over Duquesne. He played cornerback, wide receiver and kick-returner for Pennsylvania powerhouse Cathedral Prep. According to his Hudl profile, he runs a 4.76-second 40-yard dash and boasts a 32.7-inch vertical.

Iowa Western's Daviyon Nixon (54) pursues a Northwest Mississippi running back during the 2017 Graphic Edge Bowl in Cedar Falls. (Photo: The Graphic Edge Bowl (Kirk Hardcastle)/Special to the Register)

Daviyon Nixon

DT: 6-5, 295, Iowa Western Community College

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Originally a 2017 pledge, Nixon will start up at Iowa this spring after playing one junior college year because of eligibility issues. He stuck with Iowa despite an Alabama offer. He has an opportunity to start right away.

Buy Photo Ankeny Centennial senior punt returner Riley Moss (5) heads for the end zone for another score as the Sioux City West Wolverines compete against the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars during the first half in a District 2 match-up on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at Ankeny Stadium. (Photo: Lee Navin/Register file photo)

Riley Moss

DB: 6-1, 182, Ankeny Centennial

Rivals: 2 stars; 247Sports Composite: 2 stars

Quick facts: Moss, originally at North Dakota State pledge, flipped over to the Hawkeyes for a grayshirt opportunity. He won't be with the team until next spring.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.