What Akrum Wadley does with his bowl rings

Josey Jewell returns from national-award circuit

The key to stopping Boston College

Hazelwood Central defensive back Dallas Craddieth (right) knocks down a pass intended for De Smet's Jordan Johnson during a game on Friday, August 18, 2017 at De Smet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com (Photo: Special to the Register: Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com)

Iowa was expecting 15 new 2018 signees Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Anything else would be gravy.

Well, it got some gravy.

Four-star safety Dallas Craddieth, one of the top remaining defensive backs in the class, committed to the Hawkeyes over Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. He announced his decision via Twitter.

Rivals gives Craddieth, of Florissant, Missouri, four stars and ranks him the No. 28 safety in the class and the No. 7 prospect in Missouri. The 247Sports Composite gives him three stars and ranks him the No. 27 safety in the class and Missouri's No. 7 prospect.

The talented safety finished his senior season with 66 tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack and three tackles for loss. His film reminds you of a certain Hawkeye cornerback who led the country in interceptions this year. Craddieth projects at safety or cornerback for Iowa.

Craddieth had previously said he wanted to extend his recruitment past the Dec. 20-22 early signing period and sign Feb. 7. He had an official visit scheduled to Indiana on Jan. 19. But on Wednesday, he tweeted he was "proud and 1000% positive" he wanted to be a Hawkeye.

Iowa announced via Twitter that he had submitted his letter of intent.

Craddieth's commitment brings Iowa's projected 2018 freshman class up to 16.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.