IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Hawkeyes secured a much-needed second 2018 linebacker recruit on the eve of the final day of the early signing period.
Seth Benson, Gatorade's South Dakota Player of the Year, flipped from South Dakota State to Iowa and committed to the Hawkeyes on Thursday night. He'll sign his letter of intent on Friday. He also held offers from South Dakota, North Dakota and North Dakota State. He announced his decision via Twitter.
Rivals gives Benson two stars; he doesn't have a 247Sports profile. The Hawkeyes offered him on Monday, one day after linebacker pledge Ben VanSumeren flipped to Michigan. Benson became a top priority when junior college linebacker Will Honas signed with Nebraska on Thursday.
Benson is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound tackles machine from Washington High in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He piled up 110 tackles and led Washington to its third consecutive state title this season.
Benson brings Iowa's 2018 class up to 16, including juco transfer defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and grayshirt defensive back Riley Moss. Iowa City West's Dillon Doyle is the only other linebacker signee.
The signings of three more future Hawkeyes — receiver Calvin Lockett and defensive backs Julius Brents and D.J. Johnson — are expected to become official Friday.
