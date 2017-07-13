Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Iowa linebacker discusses different aspects of his final spring as a Hawkeye football player. Chad Leistikow/The Register

At middle linebacker, Josey Jewell (43) is the focal point of Iowa's 4-3 defense. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell has been named to the "watch list" for the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy presented to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. The list includes 103 players.

Jewell (6-foot-2, 236 pounds), a native of Decorah, started all 13 games at middle linebacker last season, leading the Hawkeyes with 124 tackles, to rank second in the Big Ten Conference. Jewell was one of five finalists for the 2016 Butkus Award and a 2015 and 2016 team captain. He was named Iowa’s Most Valuable Player on defense and was named second-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press and Big Ten coaches and media.

The Football Writers Association of America will announce a Bronko Nagurski national defensive player of the week throughout the season and five finalists for the Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 16.