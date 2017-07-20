Buy Photo Tailback Akrum Wadley led Iowa in yards and touchdowns last season. The senior has landed on the "watch list" for the Doak Walker Award given to the nation's top running back. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

Iowa senior tailback Akrum Wadley has been named to the 2017 Doak Walker Award watch list. The award goes to the nation's top running back.

Wadley (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), a New Jersey nativem led Iowa in 2016 with 1,396 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns. He was named third-team All-Big Ten by Big Ten coaches, Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. Heading into his senior year, Wadley’s average yards per carry (6.2) ranks first among Iowa running backs with more than 1,000 career rushing yards. Wadley was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on July 10.

Former Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the Doak Walker Award in 2008 when he rushed for 1,850 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Ten semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 15.