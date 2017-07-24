Jim Delany speaks to media in downtown Chicago on Monday. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference’s ban on scheduling FCS competition is no longer a ban, a reversal that could open the possibility that Iowa could face Northern Iowa more often.

League commissioner Jim Delany said Monday that after further thought and a few years of observation, Big Ten teams that have four conference home games on their schedules will be permitted to add one FCS opponent in those years.

“When we went to nine games (on the conference schedule), we didn’t anticipate the problems that some of our schools would have when they only had four conference (home) games,” Delany said from Big Ten Media Days at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place. “It was very difficult for them to get three FBS opponents.”

The Big Ten was the only conference to declare a ban on scheduling FCS foes. Delany did so prior to the 2015 season, although the ban was never fully implemented – with existing FCS opponents allowed to stay on future schedules.

For Iowa, that meant keeping North Dakota State on the 2016 schedule and Northern Iowa in 2018. The in-state Panthers were to be the last FCS opponent for Iowa, but perhaps no more.

Delany said the Big Ten will “still probably have the least number” of FCS opponents as a league, but he anticipates a handful each year going forward.

Eye-opening possibility

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday a report from the Chicago Tribune that the Badgers and Notre Dame are in talks to schedule each other at Soldier Field and/or Lambeau Field.

The Badgers faced and beat LSU of the Southeastern Conference last year at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers,

"It was neat for our players playing in Lambeau. That was a good experience. ... that's a neat thing," Chryst said. "I don't know where all those (conversations) are at, but I think it'd be pretty cool."

The Badgers and Fighting Irish have not faced each other since 1964.