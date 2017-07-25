Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS Kirk Ferentz: 'I've hit the jackpot twice' | 1:43 Ferentz talks about what it means to him to be the new dean of college coaches. Chad Leistikow / The Register 1 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS Fox Sports analyst lumps Ferentz in with Riley and Snyder | 0:51 Joel Klatt on why he thinks Iowa often surprises people. Mark Emmert / The Register 2 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS Does Iowa have a No. 1 quarterback? | 1:01 "Don’t read into it, please," coach Kirk Ferentz asked reporters at the Big Ten media days Monday. The competition between sophomore Nathan Stanley and junior Tyler Wiegers, he says, isn't settled yet. Mark Emmert / The Register 3 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS Matt VandeBerg's view on Iowa's quarterback competition | 0:22 The Hawkeyes' wide receiver has been an interested observer. Mark Emmert / The Register 4 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS VandeBerg says he learned not to question his foot's health | 0:28 Iowa's senior wide receiver talks about one fateful workout. Mark Emmert / The Register 5 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS Ferentz impressed by Matt VandeBerg's recovery | 1:04 Iowa's head coach says rehabbing an injury is as much a psychological challenge as a physical one. Mark Emmert / The Register 6 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS Josey Jewell gives credit to Iowa linebackers of the past | 0:32 Current Hawkeye star says it was role models of three years ago that made it possible Mark Emmert/HawkCentral 7 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS Jewell on finding motivation, and what sets the 2017 Hawkeyes apart | 1:17 The Iowa linebacker was at his second straight media days. Chad Leistikow / The Register 8 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS Kirk Ferentz's response to Iowa getting picked 4th in Big Ten West | 1:41 The Iowa coach is asked whether this team has the kind of feel that 2015 did. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral 9 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS What prompted Iowa's Sean Welsh to open up about his depression | 2:10 The offensive lineman is now one of the Hawkeyes' premier players, with 35 career starts. Chad Leistikow / The Register 10 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on the mentality he's trying to instill in his team | 0:58 The Boilermakers' new leader wants his players to learn to handle setbacks. Mark Emmert / The Register 11 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYS Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck: I'm not for everybody | 1:09 The Gophers' new coach recalls a candid conversation with his players. Mark Emmert / The Register 12 of 12 Last VideoNext Video Kirk Ferentz: 'I've hit the jackpot twice'

Iowa NCAA college football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago, Monday, July 24, 2017. (Photo: G-Jun Yam/AP)

Anything that involves Kirk Ferentz and the topic of social media is usually interesting.

“I’ve just read so many of those things where a guy tweets something or puts it out there in public, and four hours later they issue this nice, long elaborate apology that somebody else wrote for him. And it’s usually pretty disingenuous,” the 19th-year head Iowa football coach said back in 2015, who has been known to enforce strict social media policies.

"I hate to see one of our guys be in that situation.”

You're up, Coach.

Ferentz recently read mean tweets at the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

And yes, it is as great as it sounds.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Big Ten Network:

Last year, former Iowa football-turned NFL players C.J. Beathard and Desmond King were also asked to read mean tweets.

LEISTIKOW:The secret to Kirk Ferentz's quiet longevity at Iowa

During a sit-down interview in June with Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow, Ferentz said when he met with the team's Leadership Group in may, the players agreed that a Twitter ban was the best policy.

“... I think the understanding is that everything our guys put out there, whether you want it to or not," Ferentz said, "it represents our program in some way."

The Hawkeyes open the season at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 vs. Wyoming.

