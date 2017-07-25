Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSKirk Ferentz: 'I've hit the jackpot twice' | 1:43

Ferentz talks about what it means to him to be the new dean of college coaches. Chad Leistikow / The Register

1 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSFox Sports analyst lumps Ferentz in with Riley and Snyder | 0:51

Joel Klatt on why he thinks Iowa often surprises people. Mark Emmert / The Register

2 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSDoes Iowa have a No. 1 quarterback? | 1:01

"Don’t read into it, please," coach Kirk Ferentz asked reporters at the Big Ten media days Monday. The competition between sophomore Nathan Stanley and junior Tyler Wiegers, he says, isn't settled yet. Mark Emmert / The Register

3 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSMatt VandeBerg's view on Iowa's quarterback competition | 0:22

The Hawkeyes' wide receiver has been an interested observer. Mark Emmert / The Register

4 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSVandeBerg says he learned not to question his foot's health | 0:28

Iowa's senior wide receiver talks about one fateful workout. Mark Emmert / The Register

5 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSFerentz impressed by Matt VandeBerg's recovery | 1:04

Iowa's head coach says rehabbing an injury is as much a psychological challenge as a physical one. Mark Emmert / The Register

6 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSJosey Jewell gives credit to Iowa linebackers of the past | 0:32

Current Hawkeye star says it was role models of three years ago that made it possible Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

7 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSJewell on finding motivation, and what sets the 2017 Hawkeyes apart | 1:17

The Iowa linebacker was at his second straight media days. Chad Leistikow / The Register

8 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSKirk Ferentz's response to Iowa getting picked 4th in Big Ten West | 1:41

The Iowa coach is asked whether this team has the kind of feel that 2015 did. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

9 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSWhat prompted Iowa's Sean Welsh to open up about his depression | 2:10

The offensive lineman is now one of the Hawkeyes' premier players, with 35 career starts. Chad Leistikow / The Register

10 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSPurdue coach Jeff Brohm on the mentality he's trying to instill in his team | 0:58

The Boilermakers' new leader wants his players to learn to handle setbacks. Mark Emmert / The Register

11 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSMinnesota coach P.J. Fleck: I'm not for everybody | 1:09

The Gophers' new coach recalls a candid conversation with his players. Mark Emmert / The Register

12 of 12
  • Kirk Ferentz: 'I've hit the jackpot twice'
    Kirk Ferentz: 'I've hit the jackpot twice'
  • Fox Sports analyst lumps Ferentz in with Riley and Snyder
    Fox Sports analyst lumps Ferentz in with Riley and Snyder
  • Does Iowa have a No. 1 quarterback?
    Does Iowa have a No. 1 quarterback?
  • Matt VandeBerg's view on Iowa's quarterback competition
    Matt VandeBerg's view on Iowa's quarterback competition
  • VandeBerg says he learned not to question his foot's health
    VandeBerg says he learned not to question his foot's health
  • Ferentz impressed by Matt VandeBerg's recovery
    Ferentz impressed by Matt VandeBerg's recovery
  • Josey Jewell gives credit to Iowa linebackers of the past
    Josey Jewell gives credit to Iowa linebackers of the past
  • Jewell on finding motivation, and what sets the 2017 Hawkeyes apart
    Jewell on finding motivation, and what sets the 2017 Hawkeyes apart
  • Kirk Ferentz's response to Iowa getting picked 4th in Big Ten West
    Kirk Ferentz's response to Iowa getting picked 4th in Big Ten West
  • What prompted Iowa's Sean Welsh to open up about his depression
    What prompted Iowa's Sean Welsh to open up about his depression
  • Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on the mentality he's trying to instill in his team
    Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on the mentality he's trying to instill in his team
  • Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck: I'm not for everybody
    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck: I'm not for everybody
126 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Anything that involves Kirk Ferentz and the topic of social media is usually interesting.

“I’ve just read so many of those things where a guy tweets something or puts it out there in public, and four hours later they issue this nice, long elaborate apology that somebody else wrote for him. And it’s usually pretty disingenuous,” the 19th-year head Iowa football coach said back in 2015, who has been known to enforce strict social media policies.

"I hate to see one of our guys be in that situation.”

You're up, Coach.

Download the free Hawk Central app today: iPhone or iPad | Android phone or tablet

Ferentz recently read mean tweets at the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

And yes, it is as great as it sounds.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Big Ten Network:

Last year, former Iowa football-turned NFL players C.J. Beathard and Desmond King were also asked to read mean tweets.

LEISTIKOW:The secret to Kirk Ferentz's quiet longevity at Iowa

During a sit-down interview in June with Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow, Ferentz said when he met with the team's Leadership Group in may, the players agreed that a Twitter ban was the best policy.

“... I think the understanding is that everything our guys put out there, whether you want it to or not," Ferentz said, "it represents our program in some way."

The Hawkeyes open the season at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 vs. Wyoming.

Interested in trending Iowa news? Follow @AaYoung15 on Twitter.

More from the Big Ten Media Days:

126 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE