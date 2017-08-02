Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Iowa columnist Chad Leistikow offers records and insights for each of the Big Ten Conference's 14 teams. Wochit

University of Iowa football players (Photo: Register file photo)

Goodness gracious. It's almost time for Hawkeye football, folks.

If you're not pumped for the season just yet, watching this hype video courtesy of @HawkeyeFootball, the official Twitter account of Iowa football, will do the trick.

Enjoy. And P.S.: It's also narrated by former Iowa football player Mike Daniels.

If you're not ready for football season after listening to @Mike_Daniels76 in this video, you don't have a pulse | 1 month to kickoff pic.twitter.com/ATERyb4gIu — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) August 2, 2017

