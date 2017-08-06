Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Iowa fullback no longer dreads training camp after an off-season spent rehabbing Mark Emmert

Buy Photo Iowa fullback Drake Kulick was getting around on a scooter with his left leg in a cast during bowl-game preparation last winter. Nine months removed from his broken leg, the senior is back atop the Hawkeyes' depth chart entering summer camp. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — You might re-watch the first play of Iowa’s football game against Nebraska and wince when Drake Kulick winds up with a broken bone.

Kulick focuses on the positive.

“I actually had a fairly good block on that play,” the Hawkeyes fullback said Saturday, nine months removed from snapping his left leg.

The play, an inside-zone handoff to LeShun Daniels Jr., resulted in a five-yard gain. For Kulick, it resulted in a year’s worth of perspective.

“For the past four years coming to camp, I’ve dreaded it. Everybody knows that camp sucks, and we don’t come out here to have a bunch of fun and enjoy our time. We come out here to get better and make sure we have the best football team we can,” Kulick said. “When that injury happened and having the offseason I’ve had, it gave me a broader outlook on camp as a whole because I know that I’m coming here and I have to get back to where I was and get better than where I was.

"So really, I’m just more driven to get back and I’m having a lot more fun out there because I realize that things happen and it can be taken from you quickly.”

Kulick is back atop the depth chart heading into his senior season. Iowa is one of the few schools that actually has a depth chart for fullbacks, a tradition that won’t change under new offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

More Hawkeye coverage:

Ferentz told reporters at the Hawkeyes’ media day that his favorite formation is a fullback, tailback, two tight ends and one wide receiver. He also acknowledged that fans will rarely see that because it’s not the ideal way to gain grounds in the modern game.

Ferentz even joked with his trio of fullbacks recently: “Hey, guys, we’re just trying to find more ways to get you off the field.”

Kulick is backed up by sophomore Brady Ross and junior Austin Kelly.

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY So, Brian Ferentz: When will an Iowa quarterback be named? | 2:13 Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz weighs in on that important topic. 1 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY James Butler's personal goal? 'To win the Big Ten championship' | 1:06 Iowa's newest running back James Butler discusses living arrangements, personal goals at Iowa's media day. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen 2 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Tyler Wiegers discusses QB competition, adjusting to new offensive coordinator | 1:56 Tyler Wiegers discusses QB competition, adjusting to new offensive coordinator. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen 3 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Drew Cook says he feels like a tight end now | 1:53 Drew Cook says he feels like a tight end now, about three months after transitioning from quarterback. 4 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Alaric Jackson discusses offseason growth, learning from veterans on the O-line | 0:54 Alaric Jackson discusses offseason growth, learning from veterans on the offensive line. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen 5 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Nathan Stanley on competition with Tyler Wiegers: 'We're great friends' | 1:07 Nathan Stanley discusses balancing friendship and competition with Tyler Wiegers as they battle for the QB job. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen 6 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Akrum Wadley: If James Butler makes a good run, 'it's love' | 1:07 Akrum Wadley discusses excitement for practice, competition with James Butler. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen 7 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY T.J. Hockenson not in awe of Iowa TE starting spot | 0:25 Iowa redshirt freshman tight end TJ Hockenson discussed his spot atop the depth chart at Saturday's Media Day. 8 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Manny Rugamba: 'Inspiring' to think of becoming next great Iowa CB | 1:27 Manny Rugamba says it's 'inspiring' to think of becoming the next great Iowa cornerback in the footsteps of Desmond King. 9 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Brian Ferentz: The honeymoon ended quickly | 2:32 Iowa's offensive coordinator talks about his new role. 10 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Jake Gervase on Iowa's young secondary: 'We've come together' | 1:10 Jake Gervase discusses leading Iowa's young secondary, any adjustments he's made while becoming that leader. 11 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Matt Nelson says A.J. Epenesa absorbs info 'like a sponge' | 1:36 Matt Nelson says A.J. Epenesa absorbs info 'like a sponge' trying to learn as much as he can. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen 12 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Brandon Snyder discusses injury rehab, leading from sidelines | 1:30 Brandon Snyder discusses injury rehab, leading from sidelines. 13 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Anthony Nelson focused on 'getting better every day' | 1:14 Anthony Nelson said he learned last year that you have to focus on "getting better every day." Matt Bain/Press-Citizen 14 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Newest Hawkeye tells what motivates him | 1:20 Tailback James Butler details his roundabout journey to Iowa and his desire to show he can hang in the Big Ten Mark Emmert 15 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY Phil Parker discusses merits of his starting cornerbacks | 1:16 The Iowa defensive coordinator gives a scouting report of Manny Rugamba and Josh Jackson Mark Emmert 16 of 17 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY LeVar Woods likes Hawkeyes' young tight end unit | 0:51 Iowa assistant coach LeVar Woods discusses the development of his position group, including sophomore Noah Fant. 17 of 17 Last VideoNext Video So, Brian Ferentz: When will an Iowa quarterback be named?

James Butler's personal goal? 'To win the Big Ten championship'

Tyler Wiegers discusses QB competition, adjusting to new offensive coordinator

Drew Cook says he feels like a tight end now

Alaric Jackson discusses offseason growth, learning from veterans on the O-line

Nathan Stanley on competition with Tyler Wiegers: 'We're great friends'

Akrum Wadley: If James Butler makes a good run, 'it's love'

T.J. Hockenson not in awe of Iowa TE starting spot

Manny Rugamba: 'Inspiring' to think of becoming next great Iowa CB

Brian Ferentz: The honeymoon ended quickly

Jake Gervase on Iowa's young secondary: 'We've come together'

Matt Nelson says A.J. Epenesa absorbs info 'like a sponge'

Brandon Snyder discusses injury rehab, leading from sidelines

Anthony Nelson focused on 'getting better every day'

Newest Hawkeye tells what motivates him

Phil Parker discusses merits of his starting cornerbacks

LeVar Woods likes Hawkeyes' young tight end unit

Ferentz said it takes a special athlete to become a Hawkeye fullback.

“Things weren’t handed to them. Things didn’t come easily. And the way they’ve earned playing time is by banging their head against somebody else as hard as they can, over and over again,” he said. “And never touching the football.”

Kulick carried it once last season, for a one-yard gain at Illinois. The rest of his time was dedicated to blocking, helping pave the way for Daniels and Akrum Wadley to each eclipse 1,000 yards rushing.

It’s what fullbacks take quiet pride in. That and being tougher than anybody else.

Which is why Kulick, a Muscatine native, said he has watched his grisly injury many times.

“It doesn’t bother me. Fluky things happen on the field. Sometimes you get hurt,” Kulick said. “It’s not like I feel a bad omen that if I watch, ‘Oh, no, it’s going to happen again.’”

Kulick said he knew the instant it happened that his leg was broken. As he was carted off the field, he exhorted his teammates: “I didn’t break my leg for nothing! Win the game!”

The Hawkeyes did, 40-10. Kulick was back on the sideline by the time it ended, blocking out his anguish to celebrate a trophy victory.

“I think you have to (have a high tolerance to pain) when you play the fullback position. I don’t think you can really be too shy to pain,” Kulick said, finding one final bright spot in his ordeal.

“Before, I imagined breaking your leg would hurt more than it actually did.”

Fullbacks, they’re a different breed.