The Iowa fullback no longer dreads training camp after an off-season spent rehabbing

IOWA CITY, Ia. — You might re-watch the first play of Iowa’s football game against Nebraska and wince when Drake Kulick winds up with a broken bone.

Kulick focuses on the positive.

“I actually had a fairly good block on that play,” the Hawkeyes fullback said Saturday, nine months removed from snapping his left leg.

The play, an inside-zone handoff to LeShun Daniels Jr., resulted in a five-yard gain. For Kulick, it resulted in a year’s worth of perspective.

“For the past four years coming to camp, I’ve dreaded it. Everybody knows that camp sucks, and we don’t come out here to have a bunch of fun and enjoy our time. We come out here to get better and make sure we have the best football team we can,” Kulick said. “When that injury happened and having the offseason I’ve had, it gave me a broader outlook on camp as a whole because I know that I’m coming here and I have to get back to where I was and get better than where I was.

"So really, I’m just more driven to get back and I’m having a lot more fun out there because I realize that things happen and it can be taken from you quickly.”

Kulick is back atop the depth chart heading into his senior season. Iowa is one of the few schools that actually has a depth chart for fullbacks, a tradition that won’t change under new offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

More Hawkeye coverage:

Ferentz told reporters at the Hawkeyes’ media day that his favorite formation is a fullback, tailback, two tight ends and one wide receiver. He also acknowledged that fans will rarely see that because it’s not the ideal way to gain grounds in the modern game.

Ferentz even joked with his trio of fullbacks recently: “Hey, guys, we’re just trying to find more ways to get you off the field.”

Kulick is backed up by sophomore Brady Ross and junior Austin Kelly.

Ferentz said it takes a special athlete to become a Hawkeye fullback.

“Things weren’t handed to them. Things didn’t come easily. And the way they’ve earned playing time is by banging their head against somebody else as hard as they can, over and over again,” he said. “And never touching the football.”

Kulick carried it once last season, for a one-yard gain at Illinois. The rest of his time was dedicated to blocking, helping pave the way for Daniels and Akrum Wadley to each eclipse 1,000 yards rushing.

It’s what fullbacks take quiet pride in. That and being tougher than anybody else.

Which is why Kulick, a Muscatine native, said he has watched his grisly injury many times.

“It doesn’t bother me. Fluky things happen on the field. Sometimes you get hurt,” Kulick said. “It’s not like I feel a bad omen that if I watch, ‘Oh, no, it’s going to happen again.’”

Photos: Iowa football media day
    Kulick said he knew the instant it happened that his leg was broken. As he was carted off the field, he exhorted his teammates: “I didn’t break my leg for nothing! Win the game!”

    The Hawkeyes did, 40-10. Kulick was back on the sideline by the time it ended, blocking out his anguish to celebrate a trophy victory.

    “I think you have to (have a high tolerance to pain) when you play the fullback position. I don’t think you can really be too shy to pain,” Kulick said, finding one final bright spot in his ordeal.

    “Before, I imagined breaking your leg would hurt more than it actually did.”

    Fullbacks, they’re a different breed.

    Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye cornerbacks Joshua Jackson (15), Manny Rugamba
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye cornerbacks Joshua Jackson (15), Manny Rugamba (5) and Michael Ojemudia (11) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye cornerbacks Joshua Jackson (15), Manny Rugamba
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye cornerbacks Joshua Jackson (15), Manny Rugamba (5) and Michael Ojemudia (11) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye linebackers Ben Niemann (44), Josey Jewell
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye linebackers Ben Niemann (44), Josey Jewell (43) and Bo Bower (41) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye linebackers Josey Jewell (43), Ben Niemann
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye linebackers Josey Jewell (43), Ben Niemann (44) and Bo Bower (41) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye safeties Amani Hooker (27), Miles Taylor (19)
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye safeties Amani Hooker (27), Miles Taylor (19) and Jake Gervase (30) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye safeties Amani Hooker (27), Miles Taylor (19)
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye safeties Amani Hooker (27), Miles Taylor (19) and Jake Gervase (30) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye safety Amani Hooker (27) poses for a portrait
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye safety Amani Hooker (27) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye wide receivers Devonte Young (80) and Adrian
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye wide receivers Devonte Young (80) and Adrian Falconer (82) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye wide receivers Devonte Young (80) and Adrian
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye wide receivers Devonte Young (80) and Adrian Falconer (82) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye wide receivers Matt VandeBerg (89), Adrian
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye wide receivers Matt VandeBerg (89), Adrian Falconer (82) Nick Easley (84) and Devonte Young (80) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye wide receivers Matt VandeBerg (89), Adrian
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye wide receivers Matt VandeBerg (89), Adrian Falconer (82) Nick Easley (84) and Devonte Young (80) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye wide receiver Devonte Young (80) poses for
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye wide receiver Devonte Young (80) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye wide receiver Adrian Falconer (82) poses for
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye wide receiver Adrian Falconer (82) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye wide receiver Nick Easley (84) poses for a
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye wide receiver Nick Easley (84) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) poses for
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley (25) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley (25) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during
    Buy Photo
    pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye running backs Toks Akinribade (22), Toren Young
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye running backs Toks Akinribade (22), Toren Young (28) James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley (25) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20), Toks Akinribade
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20), Toks Akinribade (22), Toren Young (28) and Akrum Wadley (25) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye running back Akrum Wadley (25) poses for a
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye running back Akrum Wadley (25) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye running back James Butler (20) poses for a
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye running back James Butler (20) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye running back James Butler (20) poses for a
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye running back James Butler (20) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Tyler Wiegers (8) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug.
    Buy Photo
    Tyler Wiegers (8) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) poses for a
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Offensive lineman Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78)
    Buy Photo
    Offensive lineman Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78) Keegan Render (69) Ike Boetteger (75) and Boone Myers (52) pose with running back Akrum Wadley (25) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Offensive lineman Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78)
    Buy Photo
    Offensive lineman Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78) Keegan Render (69) Ike Boetteger (75) and Boone Myers (52) pose with running back Akrum Wadley (25) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Offensive lineman Ike Boetteger (75), Sean Welsh (79),
    Buy Photo
    Offensive lineman Ike Boetteger (75), Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78) Keegan Render (69) and Boone Myers (52) pose with running back Akrum Wadley (25) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant (87) poses for a portrait
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant (87) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye cornerback Joshua Jackson (15) poses for a
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye cornerback Joshua Jackson (15) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait with his brother, linebacker Kyle Taylor (55) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait with linebacker Ben Neimann (44) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
    Fullscreen

