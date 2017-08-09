Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

The Iowa backup quarterback says there might be some read option in the works. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

187 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — For about nine months, Ryan Boyle and his football career drifted off the planned course. But the decorated Dowling Catholic football product feels like he’s back home again in the Iowa quarterbacks room.

After experimenting as a college wide receiver, Boyle and head coach Kirk Ferentz revisited his Hawkeye future in January.

“It was mutual,” Boyle said, “where I wanted to go back and he was OK with it.”

Boyle was a traveling emergency quarterback during his redshirt year, then spent Year 2 staying home on road trips as a receiver buried on the depth chart.

He played in only one game, in a mop-up role against Iowa State.

Even as Hawkeye receivers were either injured or ineffective, Boyle stayed on the sidelines. He said he knew the plays, knew where to be.

He just didn't get the call.

“Last year was a bit different,” Boyle said. “I was just doing it for the team, with a chance to get on the field. This is where I want to be.”

Now he’s entering his third year in the program, his redshirt sophomore year, with a steep hill to climb again. He’s a long shot to win the starting quarterback job, with Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wiegers sharing the first-team reps in the early stages of fall camp.

He had a smile on his face and said the right things during interviews at Iowa’s recent media day. But it would be understandable if the competitor inside him wondered what his Hawkeye future holds.

He was two-time state-champion quarterback at Dowling with an infectious personality that made guys around him better. He racked up 90 touchdowns — 45 rushing, 45 passing — and an incredible 7,609 yards from scrimmage.

Photos: Iowa Football Media Day Portraits
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
Buy Photo
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
Buy Photo
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
Buy Photo
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye cornerbacks Joshua Jackson (15), Manny Rugamba
Buy Photo
Hawkeye cornerbacks Joshua Jackson (15), Manny Rugamba (5) and Michael Ojemudia (11) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye cornerbacks Joshua Jackson (15), Manny Rugamba
Buy Photo
Hawkeye cornerbacks Joshua Jackson (15), Manny Rugamba (5) and Michael Ojemudia (11) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye linebackers Ben Niemann (44), Josey Jewell
Buy Photo
Hawkeye linebackers Ben Niemann (44), Josey Jewell (43) and Bo Bower (41) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye linebackers Josey Jewell (43), Ben Niemann
Buy Photo
Hawkeye linebackers Josey Jewell (43), Ben Niemann (44) and Bo Bower (41) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye safeties Amani Hooker (27), Miles Taylor (19)
Buy Photo
Hawkeye safeties Amani Hooker (27), Miles Taylor (19) and Jake Gervase (30) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye safeties Amani Hooker (27), Miles Taylor (19)
Buy Photo
Hawkeye safeties Amani Hooker (27), Miles Taylor (19) and Jake Gervase (30) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye safety Amani Hooker (27) poses for a portrait
Buy Photo
Hawkeye safety Amani Hooker (27) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye wide receivers Devonte Young (80) and Adrian
Buy Photo
Hawkeye wide receivers Devonte Young (80) and Adrian Falconer (82) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye wide receivers Devonte Young (80) and Adrian
Buy Photo
Hawkeye wide receivers Devonte Young (80) and Adrian Falconer (82) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye wide receivers Matt VandeBerg (89), Adrian
Buy Photo
Hawkeye wide receivers Matt VandeBerg (89), Adrian Falconer (82) Nick Easley (84) and Devonte Young (80) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye wide receivers Matt VandeBerg (89), Adrian
Buy Photo
Hawkeye wide receivers Matt VandeBerg (89), Adrian Falconer (82) Nick Easley (84) and Devonte Young (80) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye wide receiver Devonte Young (80) poses for
Buy Photo
Hawkeye wide receiver Devonte Young (80) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye wide receiver Adrian Falconer (82) poses for
Buy Photo
Hawkeye wide receiver Adrian Falconer (82) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye wide receiver Nick Easley (84) poses for a
Buy Photo
Hawkeye wide receiver Nick Easley (84) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) poses for
Buy Photo
Hawkeye wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley
Buy Photo
Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley (25) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley
Buy Photo
Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley (25) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during
Buy Photo
pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye running backs Toks Akinribade (22), Toren Young
Buy Photo
Hawkeye running backs Toks Akinribade (22), Toren Young (28) James Butler (20) and Akrum Wadley (25) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20), Toks Akinribade
Buy Photo
Hawkeye running backs James Butler (20), Toks Akinribade (22), Toren Young (28) and Akrum Wadley (25) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye running back Akrum Wadley (25) poses for a
Buy Photo
Hawkeye running back Akrum Wadley (25) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye running back James Butler (20) poses for a
Buy Photo
Hawkeye running back James Butler (20) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye running back James Butler (20) poses for a
Buy Photo
Hawkeye running back James Butler (20) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Tyler Wiegers (8) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug.
Buy Photo
Tyler Wiegers (8) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
Buy Photo
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) poses for a
Buy Photo
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Offensive lineman Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78)
Buy Photo
Offensive lineman Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78) Keegan Render (69) Ike Boetteger (75) and Boone Myers (52) pose with running back Akrum Wadley (25) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Offensive lineman Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78)
Buy Photo
Offensive lineman Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78) Keegan Render (69) Ike Boetteger (75) and Boone Myers (52) pose with running back Akrum Wadley (25) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Offensive lineman Ike Boetteger (75), Sean Welsh (79),
Buy Photo
Offensive lineman Ike Boetteger (75), Sean Welsh (79), James Daniels (78) Keegan Render (69) and Boone Myers (52) pose with running back Akrum Wadley (25) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant
Buy Photo
Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant
Buy Photo
Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait
Buy Photo
Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant (87) poses for a portrait
Buy Photo
Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant (87) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye cornerback Joshua Jackson (15) poses for a
Buy Photo
Hawkeye cornerback Joshua Jackson (15) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait
Buy Photo
Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait with his brother, linebacker Kyle Taylor (55) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait
Buy Photo
Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait
Buy Photo
Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor (19) poses for a portrait with linebacker Ben Neimann (44) Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    But at Iowa, things look ominous. If Stanley wins the QB job, that’d put a fellow sophomore ahead of him on the depth chart for the foreseeable future.

    “I’m just going to take it day by day and keep doing what I can,” Boyle said. “Progressing and learning the playbook the best I can. Hopefully just catch their eye.”

    Maybe this Saturday’s Kids Day open practice at Kinnick Stadium (free; gates open at 11 a.m.) will offer him a chance to show in an 11-on-11 setting — with fans in the stands — what he can do.

    “Exactly,” he said. “Maybe just (need) the chance.”

    At 6-foot-1, 208 pounds, it’s easy to see why Iowa saw value in Boyle as a potential receiver. The Hawkeyes also dabbled with him on special teams, but that experiment is over, too.

    Back at quarterback, Boyle has looked the part.

    “Ryan’s command of the offense is much better,” quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe said Saturday. “He is delivering the ball on time better than probably he ever has.”

    And even if Boyle doesn’t get regular snaps this fall, don’t discount the possibility of a cameo. He’s definitely the best run-pass combo threat of the four quarterbacks.

    “There are maybe a few things that are in the works,” he said, grinning, “in terms of maybe some read (option) with (offensive coordinator) Brian Ferentz. I try to do that when I can, in terms of scrambling. It’s a strength, so I try to play on it.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    IOWA QUARTERBACK DERBY: TYLER WIEGERS VS. NATHAN STANLEYKen O'Keefe breaks down all 4 Hawkeye QBs | 1:54

    What he sees from Tyler Wiegers, Nathan Stanley, Ryan Boyle & Peyton Mansell. Chad Leistikow

    1 of 4
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    IOWA QUARTERBACK DERBY: TYLER WIEGERS VS. NATHAN STANLEYWhat Nathan Stanley is working on | 0:40

    The Iowa QB contender discusses his offseason's biggest focus. Chad Leistikow | Hawkcentral.com

    2 of 4
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    IOWA QUARTERBACK DERBY: TYLER WIEGERS VS. NATHAN STANLEYTyler Wiegers, a veteran QB presence | 0:52

    The redshirt junior discussed his mentality amid Iowa's QB derby. Chad Leistikow

    3 of 4
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    IOWA QUARTERBACK DERBY: TYLER WIEGERS VS. NATHAN STANLEYAny Ryan Boyle wrinkles at QB? | 0:58

    The Iowa backup quarterback says there might be some read option in the works. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    4 of 4
    • Ken O'Keefe breaks down all 4 Hawkeye QBs
      Ken O'Keefe breaks down all 4 Hawkeye QBs
    • What Nathan Stanley is working on
      What Nathan Stanley is working on
    • Tyler Wiegers, a veteran QB presence
      Tyler Wiegers, a veteran QB presence
    • Any Ryan Boyle wrinkles at QB?
      Any Ryan Boyle wrinkles at QB?

     

    187 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE