A.J. Epenesa flashes speed for 4th sack at Iowa's Kids Day open practice

A.J. Epenesa flashes speed for 4th sack at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Main Bain/HawkCentral

Kirk Ferentz sizes up his QBs, welcomes Matt Quarells

The Iowa coach spoke after the Kids Day open practice. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

Nathan Stanley throws 22-yard TD to Devonte Young at Iowa's Kids Day open practice

Nathan Stanley throws 22-yard TD to Devonte Young at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

A.J. Epenesa sacks Nathan Stanley during Iowa's Kids Day open practice

A.J. Epenesa sacks Nathan Stanley during Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

Toren Young runs for a 47-yard touchdown at Iowa's Kids Day open practice

Toren Young runs for a 47-yard touchdown at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Main Bain/HawkCentral

Matt VandeBerg talks about his limited reps at Iowa's Kids Day practice

It allowed coaches to get a longer look at younger players, the senior wide receiver says. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

T.J. Hockensen shakes off tacklers at Iowa's Kids Day open practice

T.J. Hockensen shakes off tacklers at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

Nathan Stanley connects with Noah Fant during Iowa's Kids Day open practice

Nathan Stanley connects with Noah Fant during Iowa's Kids Day open practice.

James Butler opens 11-on-11 with strong run at Iowa's Kids Day open practice

James Butler opens 11-on-11 with strong run at Iowa's Kids Day open practice.

Nathan Stanley throws 4-yard TD to Max Cooper during Iowa's Kids Day open practice

Nathan Stanley throws 4-yard TD to Max Cooper during Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Main Bain/HawkCentral

Bo Bower runs over Toks Akinibade at Iowa's Kids Day open practice

All Toks Akinibade was trying to do was block.

Ben Niemann blocks Tyler Wiegers' pass during Iowa's Kids Day open practice

Ben Niemann blocks Tyler Wiegers' pass during Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

James Butler runs for 7-yard touchdown at Iowa's Kids Day open practice

James Butler runs for 7-yard touchwon at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

Manny Rugamba breaks up pass vs. Adrian Falconer at Iowa's Kids Day open practice

Manny Rugamba breaks up pass vs. Adrian Falconer at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

Parker Hesse on the shuffling along Iowa's defensive line

The junior is moving inside at times, and he's making the adjustment

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Devonte Young needed to touch the football only twice Saturday to become the star of Iowa’s annual Kids Day open practice at Kinnick Stadium.

The first was a fingertip grab that the sophomore wide receiver — all alone down the left sideline — hauled in for a 53-yard touchdown from Nathan Stanley.

The next was a play in the left corner of the end zone, in which Young created just enough separation from cornerback Manny Rugamba to snare a 22-yard touchdown catch, this pass perfectly placed by Stanley.

Nathan Stanley throws 22-yard TD to Devonte Young at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

Two catches, two touchdowns, two big roars from the sun-soaked crowd.

Too soon to declare Young the answer to Iowa’s wide receiver quandary?

Well, sure. The Maryland native has yet to catch a pass in an actual game, of course. But the same goes for most of his Hawkeye peers.

“His play kind of spoke for itself today,” senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg noted afterward of Young, who produced two of the three receiving touchdowns from Stanley. “He’s a guy that’s trying to come out and get better each day.”

VandeBerg sat most of the afternoon, as Hawkeye coaches treat him cautiously on his path back from a pair of foot injuries.

It allowed coaches to get a longer look at younger players, the senior wide receiver says. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

“Just trying to see what other guys can do and how they respond in different live situations,” VandeBerg explained, although it was evident he wanted to see more action.

Junior-college transfer Nick Easley didn’t participate in the practice, out with a minor injury that coach Kirk Ferentz said is only a short-term issue.

The rest of the wide receivers caught 12 passes of the 46 attempts made during the 11-on-11 portion of Saturday’s 2 ½-hour practice. Tight ends and running backs gathered another dozen receptions.

Young and junior Adrian Falconer were the starting unit at wideout. Falconer had two catches for 15 yards.

Photos: Iowa football Kids Day open practice
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during
Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver
Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field
Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended
Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Brandon Smith during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during
Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back James Butler during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon
Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon Colbert during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up a block against defensive end Sam Brincks during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block
Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block on defensive lineman Jake Newborg during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice
Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the
Iowa's L
Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the
Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during
Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open
Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open
Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the
Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium for the open practice on Kids Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    It was a trio of true freshmen who played on the bulk of the 110 snaps. Brandon Smith, at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, used that big frame to be a possession receiver, catching a team-high four passes for 22 yards. Max Cooper had a single catch for a 4-yard touchdown.

    Speedster Ihmir Smith-Marsette saw the most usage. He, too, caught a single pass, for five yards. But new offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz also used Smith-Marsette on two end-around plays.

    The first came on the offense’s first play inside the red zone. Tailback James Butler took a handoff running to his right, pitched it to Smith-Marsette and he cut to the middle of the field for a four-yard gain.

    The second time, Smith-Marsette was swarmed for an eight-yard loss, fumbled the football and was promptly beckoned to the sideline.

    Still, it was clear the Hawkeyes are looking for ways to get Smith-Marsette into space. He also was the backup kickoff returner, behind Akrum Wadley.

    “We’re certainly not game-ready by any stretch,” Kirk Ferentz said afterward of his wide receivers. “(The returning players) look more like Big Ten football players, and then the young guys have given us an infusion. Can they keep the pace? … I think it’s realistic to think a couple of those guys are going to press for some playing time.”

    Smith-Marsette for sure.

    And then there’s the new entry in the field — Matt Quarells. The graduate transfer from New Mexico was finally cleared to practice Friday and participated only in noncontact drills Saturday. He’ll put the pads on Monday, Ferentz said.

    “Our good luck is his bad luck. (New Mexico) went to an option attack. He made the decision he wanted to get somewhere he could maybe catch a couple of balls, and we’re really pleased about that,” Ferentz said.

    “You don’t learn until you start doing things. At least now we can start accelerating that. If he can help us in September, great. If it’s October, great.”

    Iowa will take all the help it can get in the receiving game, including from a deep group of tight ends. Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson got most of the first-team reps with that group Saturday. Fant caught three passes for 25 yards, Hockenson two for 32. Shaun Beyer, running with the reserves, added two more receptions for 52 yards.

    Nathan Stanley connects with Noah Fant during Iowa's Kids Day open practice.

    There’s a feeling of newness to Iowa’s passing game, VandeBerg said. Not just because so many of the receiving options are unproven, and because a starting quarterback has yet to be named. But there’s a new offensive coordinator, new quarterbacks coach (Ken O’Keefe) and new wide receivers coach (Kelton Copeland).

    “We’re all on the same page. We’re all learning the offense, learning the protections, learning the sights, learning the conversions,” VandeBerg said of the wideouts, denying that he’s the de facto leader of that unit.

    “I’m just another guy out here running routes.”

    Well, he wasn’t on Saturday. But he will be soon. Now it’s a matter of figuring out who will be joining him when the games start. The Kids Day practice provided a little glimpse of what’s to come.

