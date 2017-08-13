Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEA.J. Epenesa flashes speed for 4th sack at Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:05

A.J. Epenesa flashes speed for 4th sack at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Main Bain/HawkCentral

1 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEKirk Ferentz sizes up his QBs, welcomes Matt Quarells | 2:37

The Iowa coach spoke after the Kids Day open practice. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

2 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICENathan Stanley throws 22-yard TD to Devonte Young at Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:13

Nathan Stanley throws 22-yard TD to Devonte Young at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

3 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEA.J. Epenesa sacks Nathan Stanley during Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:13

A.J. Epenesa sacks Nathan Stanley during Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

4 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEToren Young runs for a 47-yard touchdown at Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:12

Toren Young runs for a 47-yard touchdown at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Main Bain/HawkCentral

5 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEMatt VandeBerg talks about his limited reps at Iowa's Kids Day practice | 0:30

It allowed coaches to get a longer look at younger players, the senior wide receiver says. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

6 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICET.J. Hockensen shakes off tacklers at Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:13

T.J. Hockensen shakes off tacklers at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

7 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICENathan Stanley connects with Noah Fant during Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:13

Nathan Stanley connects with Noah Fant during Iowa's Kids Day open practice.

8 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEJames Butler opens 11-on-11 with strong run at Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:11

James Butler opens 11-on-11 with strong run at Iowa's Kids Day open practice.

9 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICENathan Stanley throws 4-yard TD to Max Cooper during Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:16

Nathan Stanley throws 4-yard TD to Max Cooper during Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Main Bain/HawkCentral

10 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEBo Bower runs over Toks Akinibade at Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:12

All Toks Akinibade was trying to do was block.

11 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEBen Niemann blocks Tyler Wiegers' pass during Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:12

Ben Niemann blocks Tyler Wiegers' pass during Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

12 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEJames Butler runs for 7-yard touchdown at Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:10

James Butler runs for 7-yard touchwon at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

13 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEManny Rugamba breaks up pass vs. Adrian Falconer at Iowa's Kids Day open practice | 0:12

Manny Rugamba breaks up pass vs. Adrian Falconer at Iowa's Kids Day open practice. Matt Bain/HawkCentral

14 of 15
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: IOWA FOOTBALL'S KIDS DAY OPEN PRACTICEParker Hesse on the shuffling along Iowa's defensive line | 0:40

The junior is moving inside at times, and he's making the adjustment

15 of 15
  • A.J. Epenesa flashes speed for 4th sack at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    A.J. Epenesa flashes speed for 4th sack at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • Kirk Ferentz sizes up his QBs, welcomes Matt Quarells
    Kirk Ferentz sizes up his QBs, welcomes Matt Quarells
  • Nathan Stanley throws 22-yard TD to Devonte Young at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    Nathan Stanley throws 22-yard TD to Devonte Young at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • A.J. Epenesa sacks Nathan Stanley during Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    A.J. Epenesa sacks Nathan Stanley during Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • Toren Young runs for a 47-yard touchdown at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    Toren Young runs for a 47-yard touchdown at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • Matt VandeBerg talks about his limited reps at Iowa's Kids Day practice
    Matt VandeBerg talks about his limited reps at Iowa's Kids Day practice
  • T.J. Hockensen shakes off tacklers at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    T.J. Hockensen shakes off tacklers at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • Nathan Stanley connects with Noah Fant during Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    Nathan Stanley connects with Noah Fant during Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • James Butler opens 11-on-11 with strong run at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    James Butler opens 11-on-11 with strong run at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • Nathan Stanley throws 4-yard TD to Max Cooper during Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    Nathan Stanley throws 4-yard TD to Max Cooper during Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • Bo Bower runs over Toks Akinibade at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    Bo Bower runs over Toks Akinibade at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • Ben Niemann blocks Tyler Wiegers' pass during Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    Ben Niemann blocks Tyler Wiegers' pass during Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • James Butler runs for 7-yard touchdown at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    James Butler runs for 7-yard touchdown at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • Manny Rugamba breaks up pass vs. Adrian Falconer at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
    Manny Rugamba breaks up pass vs. Adrian Falconer at Iowa's Kids Day open practice
  • Parker Hesse on the shuffling along Iowa's defensive line
    Parker Hesse on the shuffling along Iowa's defensive line
147 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa’s offensive line figures to be a source of stability this season.

But it was a jumbled mess during Saturday’s Kids Day practice at Kinnick Stadium. That was partly by design and partly because three Hawkeyes sat out with minor injuries.

Junior Ross Reynolds played left guard with the first unit. Senior stalwart Sean Welsh moved to right tackle for most of the day. Senior Boone Myers, normally the starting right tackle, spent more time with the second stringers than the first. Junior guard Keegan Render even took a few snaps at center.

What in the world?

“We’ve kind of been doing that all 12 workouts. At some point we’ll start zeroing in on that. But we’ve had good competition,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz explained afterward. “You’re always kind of throwing it around, see what kind of flexibility guys have.”

More Kids Day coverage:

Iowa’s offensive line was named the nation’s best last year and returns five starters. The mix-and-match unit that was on display Saturday was still effective, paving the way for 244 rushing yards on 49 carries during the 11-on-11 portion of practice. That’s five yards per tote. And, while there were too many sacks allowed, when the first-team line was in, those sacks were typically the result of good coverage downfield more than blocking breakdowns.

Of course, there were also seven false-start penalties, which rankled Ferentz.

“That’s a challenge we’re running right now. Because first-and-15s are really hard and third-and-15s are impossible,” the veteran offensive line coach lamented

READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app for iPhoneAndroid and follow us on Facebook.

Iowa was missing freshman Tristan Wirfs, junior Lucas LeGrand and sophomore Levi Paulsen up front Saturday, all dinged up but none too seriously to jeopardize their availability for the season opener Sept. 2, Ferentz said.

That forced some of the juggling.

Redshirt freshman Alaric Jackson saw plenty of first-team time at left tackle.

Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Alaric Jackson discusses offseason growth, learning from veterans on the offensive line. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen

But it was Reynolds, a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder out of Waukee, who might be the fastest riser this camp.

That’s according to Render, who moved from left to right guard Saturday to accommodate his usual backup.

“He’s come a long way and he’s pushing obviously for sixth man and even getting in the rotation some and sliding around,” Render said of Reynolds “He’s having a good camp.”

Render is the relative newcomer to the line, proclaiming himself much more confident after starting the final seven games a year ago. He’s still leaning on starting center James Daniels and Welsh for knowledge, but not as much as he did last August.

“I know I’m the least experienced and I just listen to those guys. Playing with them the last seven games last year helped a lot. The continuity is good,” Render said.

Photos: Iowa football Kids Day open practice
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Brandon Smith during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back James Butler during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon Colbert during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up a block against defensive end Sam Brincks during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block
Buy Photo
Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block on defensive lineman Jake Newborg during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the
Buy Photo
Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during
Buy Photo
Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open
Buy Photo
Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the
Buy Photo
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium for the open practice on Kids Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Welsh, his fellow starting guard, remains an inspiration, Render said. He even provides in-game scouting reports to Render when opposing defensive tackles shuffle from one side of the line to the other.

    “Just the experience of how he gets ready for games — how he attacks film — has helped me along the way,” said Render, who believes he’s comfortably entrenched at left guard although he’s learning a little center just in case.

    Ferentz said that his offensive line’s experience offers him the luxury of moving players around early in training camp. Welsh is a known commodity at guard, so why not mix things up a little to get more first-team experience for guys like Reynolds and Jackson? It’s a bit of a security blanket as well if injuries occur and the backups are forced into action.

    “The nice thing about (Welsh) is he can probably play all five (positions) if we have to,” Ferentz said. “You just never know what combinations are going to unfold and this is a good time to play with that.”

    147 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE