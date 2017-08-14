Skip in Skip
The linebacker has been passed over several times for a starting role, but he's keeping an upbeat attitude about it. Chad Leistikow

IOWA CITY, Ia. — “Where’s Aaron Mends?”

It’s become a seasonal curiosity from Hawkeye fans (and members of the media) about the Iowa football program’s freakishly strong and athletic linebacker.

This August's update: He’s still here.

And on Saturday’s “Kids Day at Kinnick” open practice, there he was, running with the Hawkeyes’ second unit at weak-side linebacker.

Once No. 1 on the Hawkeye depth chart, the fourth-year junior is listed No. 3 now, behind senior Bo Bower and sophomore Amani Jones.

It would seem to be a frustrating situation. After getting beaten out by Bower last offseason, Mends is now stuck behind three senior starters at linebacker. And up-and-coming youngsters like Jones (who sat out Saturday's practice) and middle linebacker Kristian Welch are passing him on the depth chart.

But he remains surprisingly upbeat.

“I’ll definitely play a role that’ll be important to this team,” Mends said.

“Just like everyone.”

He’s certainly not mailing in the effort. Mends recently upped his own Iowa weight-room record for linebackers for squat press: He maxed out at 622 pounds, an improvement over his previous high of 610. Jones is close on his heels, with a max of 605.

“It just takes a lot of heart and determination,” Mends said. “I’ve got Amani Jones chasing me — put a little fire under me.”

Couple that strength with some stuff that’s been said about him — former linebackers coach Jim Reid once marveled at his “electric feet” and ability to make eye-popping power tackles — and it’s no wonder Iowa fans wonder what’s keeping him off the field.

Photos: Iowa football Kids Day open practice
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during
Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver
Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field
Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended
Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Brandon Smith during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during
Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back James Butler during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon
Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon Colbert during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up a block against defensive end Sam Brincks during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block
Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block on defensive lineman Jake Newborg during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice
Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the
Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the
Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during
Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open
Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open
Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the
Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium for the open practice on Kids Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said this spring that with Mends, it’s “more mental than physical.”

    So, for now, Mends keeps plugging along.

    “I wouldn’t say it’s anything specific that’s keeping me off the field,” Mends said. “The coaches just think there’s more I can improve on.

    “If I was the starter and I wasn’t the best player, that wouldn’t make any sense. Our coaches are just doing what they think is going to help the team.”

    Mends has shown flashes of talent. He blocked a punt against Maryland as a redshirt freshman in 2015. He’s been sprinkled into Iowa’s “Raider” third-down package with some success. He posted his second career sack against Florida in the Outback Bowl.

    After getting beat out for a starter spot year after year, it would have been an easy decision for him to transfer.

    But he’s still here.

    “He gives some consistent effort every day,” starting middle linebacker Josey Jewell said. “He’s never going to be the one dragging down (the team). He’s been playing pretty well, and we’ll just see how it works out here as this camp comes to an end.”

    Maybe this isn’t going to Mends’ year to shine. Maybe he never will here. Maybe he’ll put himself in a position to graduate-transfer to another program — the paths buried Hawkeye backups Maurice Fleming and Jonathan Parker chose after their fourth years the past few offseasons.

    Or maybe he’s lying low for now but someday will emerge as the next great story of patience paying off in Hawkeye football.

    In 2015, that guy was Cole Fisher — a fifth-year senior linebacker who broke through as a 14-game starter for a Rose Bowl team after four years of obscurity.

    In 2016, that guy was Anthony Gair — a forgotten safety who in his final year rose to the starting ranks to help solidify Iowa’s defense in impressive November wins over Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska.

    Mends seems to be thinking, saying and doing the right things as he waits for his chance.

    “Everything worth achieving happens over time,” Mends said. “When I finally break through, it’ll be a proud moment, and I’ll know that I’ve earned it. And nobody can take that away from me.”

