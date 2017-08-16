Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL OPEN PRACTICE: AUG. 7, 2017 Amani Jones can squat 605 pounds | 0:28 Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones discusses his recent personal record and weight room development with impressive squat numbers. Chris Cuellar / The Register 1 of 6 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL OPEN PRACTICE: AUG. 7, 2017 Iowa linebackers learning from seniors | 0:35 Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace has seen his young reserves learn lots from returning senior starters Josey Jewell, Bo Bower and Ben Niemann. Chris Cuellar / The Register 2 of 6 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL OPEN PRACTICE: AUG. 7, 2017 See Phil Parker's intensity at practice | 0:43 Veteran Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker gets in his players' ears. 3 of 6 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL OPEN PRACTICE: AUG. 7, 2017 Watch Iowa's offense run a couple of plays | 0:43 The football team's eighth summer practice was opened briefly to the media. 4 of 6 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL OPEN PRACTICE: AUG. 7, 2017 Watch Kelvin Bell put Iowa's defensive linemen through a drill | 0:27 A portion of the Hawkeyes' eighth summer practice was open to the media 5 of 6 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IOWA FOOTBALL OPEN PRACTICE: AUG. 7, 2017 Iowa's defense runs through some formations | 0:42 The Hawkeyes are preparing for a Sept. 2 season opener against Wyoming. 6 of 6 Last VideoNext Video Amani Jones can squat 605 pounds

Iowa linebackers learning from seniors

See Phil Parker's intensity at practice

Watch Iowa's offense run a couple of plays

Watch Kelvin Bell put Iowa's defensive linemen through a drill

Iowa's defense runs through some formations

Buy Photo Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

So, you know how the NBA gives microphones to its players and coaches so we can hear those 10-second bites on ESPN and TNT during halftime or timeouts?

Well Iowa did something very similar with its freshmen football class.

Except the Hawkeyes turned their own version of "Mic'd Up" into 17 minutes of insight and entertainment — "Freshman Mic'd Up."

The video features loads of clips of practice (and practice shenanigans) with guys such as Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Matt Hankins and A.J. Epenesa. But it also features interviews with veterans, getting their perspective on Iowa's exciting bunch of freshmen, and team events outside of practice.

Check it out here:

It's only the beginning for a great group of freshmen, led by a proven core of upper classmen | #Hawkeyeshttps://t.co/jOKtt7Gq37 — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) August 16, 2017

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.