Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones discusses his recent personal record and weight room development with impressive squat numbers. Chris Cuellar / The Register
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace has seen his young reserves learn lots from returning senior starters Josey Jewell, Bo Bower and Ben Niemann. Chris Cuellar / The Register
Veteran Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker gets in his players' ears.
The football team's eighth summer practice was opened briefly to the media.
A portion of the Hawkeyes' eighth summer practice was open to the media
The Hawkeyes are preparing for a Sept. 2 season opener against Wyoming.
- Amani Jones can squat 605 pounds
- Iowa linebackers learning from seniors
- See Phil Parker's intensity at practice
- Watch Iowa's offense run a couple of plays
- Watch Kelvin Bell put Iowa's defensive linemen through a drill
- Iowa's defense runs through some formations
So, you know how the NBA gives microphones to its players and coaches so we can hear those 10-second bites on ESPN and TNT during halftime or timeouts?
Well Iowa did something very similar with its freshmen football class.
Except the Hawkeyes turned their own version of "Mic'd Up" into 17 minutes of insight and entertainment — "Freshman Mic'd Up."
The video features loads of clips of practice (and practice shenanigans) with guys such as Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Matt Hankins and A.J. Epenesa. But it also features interviews with veterans, getting their perspective on Iowa's exciting bunch of freshmen, and team events outside of practice.
Check it out here:
Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs