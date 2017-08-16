Chad Leistikow, Mark Emmert and Ross Peterson talk about Iowa's Kids Day practice and if Nathan Stanley has won the tean's QB competition yet. The guys also discuss the crowded receiver rotation and other storylines surrounding Hawkeye football.
Chad Leistikow, Mark Emmert and Ross Peterson talk about Iowa's Kids Day practice and if Nathan Stanley has won the tean's QB competition yet. The guys also discuss the crowded receiver rotation and other storylines surrounding Hawkeye football.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs