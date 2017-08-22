Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Current Hawkeye star says it was role models of three years ago that made it possible Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

Buy Photo Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell runs drills during practice at the indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 30, 2016. (Photo: David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

The Josey Jewell love is coming in.

The senior Iowa linebacker was named to the Associated Press' Preseason First Team All-America Team. He was one of four Big Ten players honors -- Saquon Barkley (Penn State RB), Mike Gesicki (Penn State TE), and Billy Price (Ohio State C) were the others.

Jewell led Iowa in 2016 with 124 tackles, the second-most in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Decorah, Iowa native was named to five preseason award watch lists, including the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Sam Darnold, sophomore, Southern California

Running backs — Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State; Derrius Guice, junior, LSU.

Tackles — Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Connor Williams, junior, Texas.

Guards — Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Cody O’Connell, senior, Washington State.

Center — Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

Tight end — Mike Gesicki, junior, Penn State.

Wide receivers — James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Christian Kirk, junior, Texas A&M.

All-purpose player — Quadree Henderson, junior, Pittsburgh.

Kicker — Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn.

DEFENSE

Ends — Harold Landry, senior, Boston College; Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State.

Tackles — Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Dexter Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson.

Linebackers — Arden Key, junior, LSU; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; Azeem Victor, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks — Tavarus McFadden, junior, Florida State; Jaire Alexander, junior, Louisville.

Safeties — Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama.

Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, junior, Utah.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville.

Running backs — Nick Chubb, senior, Georgia; Bo Scarbrough, junior, Alabama.

Tackles — Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

Guards — Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

Center — Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas.

Tight end — Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin.

Wide receivers — Calvin Ridley, junior, Alabama; Courtland Sutton, junior, SMU.

All-purpose player — Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

Kicker — Eddy Pineiro, sophomore, Florida.

DEFENSE

Ends — Tyquan Lewis, senior, Ohio State; Rashan Gary, sophomore, Michigan.

Tackles — Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson; Vita Vea, junior, Washington.

Linebackers — Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tegray Scales, senior, Indiana; Cameron Smith, junior, Southern California.

Cornerbacks — Duke Dawson, senior, Florida; Iman Marshall, junior, Southern California.

Safeties — Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia; Godwin Igewbuike, senior, Northwestern.

Punter — JK Scott, senior, Alabama.

Voters

