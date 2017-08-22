Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Current Hawkeye star says it was role models of three years ago that made it possible Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Josey Jewell love is coming in. 

 

The senior Iowa linebacker was named to the Associated Press' Preseason First Team All-America Team. He was one of four Big Ten players honors -- Saquon Barkley (Penn State RB), Mike Gesicki (Penn State TE), and Billy Price (Ohio State C) were the others. 

Jewell led Iowa in 2016 with 124 tackles, the second-most in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Decorah, Iowa native was named to five preseason award watch lists, including the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy.

20 photos: Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard gets caught from behind
Buy Photo
Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard gets caught from behind by Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell on what looked to be a sure touchdown pass during Saturday's 42-3 Hawkeye victory.  David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell figures to be back in the middle of Iowa's
Buy Photo
Josey Jewell figures to be back in the middle of Iowa's defense, staring down an Iowa State quarterback again, when the teams meet Saturday. The Hawkeye middle linebacker was ejected for targeting just 3 minutes in to his team's season opener last Saturday.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
A few years ago, Parker Hesse (40) and Josey Jewell
Buy Photo
A few years ago, Parker Hesse (40) and Josey Jewell (43) were high school rivals in Northeast Iowa, but now the college teammates are trying to get the Hawkeye defense to take a step toward the program's 2008-10 levels.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell signs autographs for young fans
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell signs autographs for young fans during the Hawkeyes' annual Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2016.  Tork Mason/For the Register
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell brings revered intensity to Iowa's middle
Josey Jewell brings revered intensity to Iowa's middle linebacker position.  Photo courtesy of Darren Miller, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell runs drills during practice
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell runs drills during practice at the indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell was named second-team all-Big Ten after
Josey Jewell was named second-team all-Big Ten after assembling 119 tackles and three interceptions for the 12-1 Hawkeyes.  Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell recovers a fumble during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell recovers a fumble during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Waukon native Parker Hesse (40) is joined in celebration
Buy Photo
Waukon native Parker Hesse (40) is joined in celebration by Decorah native Josey Jewell (43) after Hesse's interception-return touchdown gave Iowa a 14-7 lead at Nebraska on Black Friday.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Purdue running back Markell
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Purdue running back Markell Jones during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell (No. 43), Desmond King (No. 14) will see
Josey Jewell (No. 43), Desmond King (No. 14) will see a lot of passes from Minnesota on Saturday.  Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell bats down a pass from Perry Hills
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell bats down a pass from Perry Hills during a game with Maryland at Kinnick stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell has had a nose for the ball this year
Buy Photo
Josey Jewell has had a nose for the ball this year for the Hawkeyes, including a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown vs. North Texas.  Brian Powers, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Illinois' Henry Enyenihi
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Illinois' Henry Enyenihi during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, 43, brings down North
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, 43, brings down North Texas runningback Jeffrey Wilson (26) in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Saturday, September 26, 2015.  Bill Adams/For the Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore linebackers Ben Niemann (44) and Josey
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore linebackers Ben Niemann (44) and Josey Jewell combine to bring Illinois State senior running back Marshaun Coprich down on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore outside linebacker Josey Jewell poses
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore outside linebacker Josey Jewell poses for a photo during the University of Iowa football team's media day on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell is part Iowa's new-look linebacking group.
Josey Jewell is part Iowa's new-look linebacking group.  Phil Sears/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell jumps up to swipe at a
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell jumps up to swipe at a pass by C.J. Beathard during the Iowa Hawkeyes football practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19), Josey Jewell (43) and Bo
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19), Josey Jewell (43) and Bo Bower take down running back Jordan Canzeri during the Hawkeyes' open spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    FIRST TEAM

    OFFENSE

    Quarterback — Sam Darnold, sophomore, Southern California

    Running backs — Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State; Derrius Guice, junior, LSU.

    Tackles — Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Connor Williams, junior, Texas.

    Guards — Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Cody O’Connell, senior, Washington State.

    Center — Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

    Tight end — Mike Gesicki, junior, Penn State.

    Wide receivers — James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Christian Kirk, junior, Texas A&M.

    All-purpose player — Quadree Henderson, junior, Pittsburgh.

    Kicker — Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn.

    DEFENSE

    Ends — Harold Landry, senior, Boston College; Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State.

    Tackles — Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Dexter Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson.

    Linebackers — Arden Key, junior, LSU; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; Azeem Victor, senior, Washington.

    Cornerbacks — Tavarus McFadden, junior, Florida State; Jaire Alexander, junior, Louisville.

    Safeties — Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama.

    Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, junior, Utah.

    SECOND TEAM

    OFFENSE

    Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville.

    Running backs — Nick Chubb, senior, Georgia; Bo Scarbrough, junior, Alabama.

    Tackles — Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

    Guards — Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

    Center — Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas.

    Tight end — Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin.

    Wide receivers — Calvin Ridley, junior, Alabama; Courtland Sutton, junior, SMU.

    All-purpose player — Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

    Kicker — Eddy Pineiro, sophomore, Florida.

    DEFENSE

    Ends — Tyquan Lewis, senior, Ohio State; Rashan Gary, sophomore, Michigan.

    Tackles — Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson; Vita Vea, junior, Washington.

    Linebackers — Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tegray Scales, senior, Indiana; Cameron Smith, junior, Southern California.

    Cornerbacks — Duke Dawson, senior, Florida; Iman Marshall, junior, Southern California.

    Safeties — Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia; Godwin Igewbuike, senior, Northwestern.

    Punter — JK Scott, senior, Alabama.

    Voters

    Lauren Shute, SEC Country; Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News; Brian Howell, Buffzone.com; Ed Daigneault, Republican-American; Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times; Safid Deen, Orlando Sentinel; Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun; Jason Butt, Macon Telegraph; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald; Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser; Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman; Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette; Eric Hansen, The South Bend Tribune; Terry Hutchens, The Anderson Herald Tribune; Steve Batterson, Quad-City Times; Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle; John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader; Ross Dellenger, The Advocate; Rob Long, WJZ-FM 105.7; Pat Caputo, The Oakland Press; Parrish Alford, Tupelo Daily Journal; Soren Petro; 810 WHB; Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald; Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal; Keith Sargeant, NJ Advance Media; Rick Wright, Albuquerque Journal; Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group; Sammy Batten, The Fayetteville Observer; Lauren Brownlow, WRAL.com; Scott Hamilton, WCOG-AM; David Briggs, Toledo Blade; Bill Landis, Cleveland.com; Matt McCoy, 610 WTVN Radio; Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal; Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review; Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier; John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel; David Foster, Fox 17 WZTV; Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times; Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman; Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Tony Parks, 1280 AM/07.5 FM KZNS; Andy Bitter, The Roanoke Times; Mitch Vingle, Charleston Gazette-Mail; Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State-Journal; Robert Gagliardi; Wyoming Tribune Eagles; Matt Brown, Sports on Earth; Rece Davis, ESPN; Adam Zucker, CBS Sports.

    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE