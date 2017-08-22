Skip in Skip
The Iowa linebacker was at his second straight media days.

Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley put on a show at the Rose Bowl last season and established themselves as two of the biggest stars in college football coming into 2017.

The two Heisman Trophy contenders highlight the first preseason All-America team in the history of The Associated Press.

Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell was named to the first-team defense.

Darnold passed for 453 yards and five touchdowns in USC's 52-49 victory over the Nittany Lions. The sophomore comes into this season leading No. 4 USC on a nine-game winning streak. Barkley ran for 194 yards and scored three touchdowns against USC.

JOSEY JEWELL: Living his grandfather's Hawkeye dream

The AP All-America team is the longest-running annual honor roll of the nation's top college football players, dating to 1925, and is usually released after the season.

Darnold was voted to the first team by a panel of 51 Top 25 voters, edging out Heisman winner Lamar Jackson, who is the second-team quarterback on the lists released Tuesday.

Joining Darnold and Barkley in the backfield is LSU running back Derrius Guice, who spent the last two seasons as back up to former All-America Leonard Fournette.

The first-team defense is led by two players who were postseason All-Americans in 2016: Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who made it to the first team as a freshman last season, and Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Florida State placed two defensive backs on the first-team with cornerback Tavarus McFadden and safety Derwin James, who missed most of last year with a knee injury.

20 photos: Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell
 Fullscreen

Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard gets caught from behind
Buy Photo
Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard gets caught from behind by Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell on what looked to be a sure touchdown pass during Saturday's 42-3 Hawkeye victory.  David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell figures to be back in the middle of Iowa's
Buy Photo
Josey Jewell figures to be back in the middle of Iowa's defense, staring down an Iowa State quarterback again, when the teams meet Saturday. The Hawkeye middle linebacker was ejected for targeting just 3 minutes in to his team's season opener last Saturday.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
A few years ago, Parker Hesse (40) and Josey Jewell
Buy Photo
A few years ago, Parker Hesse (40) and Josey Jewell (43) were high school rivals in Northeast Iowa, but now the college teammates are trying to get the Hawkeye defense to take a step toward the program's 2008-10 levels.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell signs autographs for young fans
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell signs autographs for young fans during the Hawkeyes' annual Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2016.  Tork Mason/For the Register
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell brings revered intensity to Iowa's middle
Josey Jewell brings revered intensity to Iowa's middle linebacker position.  Photo courtesy of Darren Miller, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell runs drills during practice
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell runs drills during practice at the indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell was named second-team all-Big Ten after
Josey Jewell was named second-team all-Big Ten after assembling 119 tackles and three interceptions for the 12-1 Hawkeyes.  Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell recovers a fumble during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell recovers a fumble during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Waukon native Parker Hesse (40) is joined in celebration
Buy Photo
Waukon native Parker Hesse (40) is joined in celebration by Decorah native Josey Jewell (43) after Hesse's interception-return touchdown gave Iowa a 14-7 lead at Nebraska on Black Friday.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Purdue running back Markell
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Purdue running back Markell Jones during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell (No. 43), Desmond King (No. 14) will see
Josey Jewell (No. 43), Desmond King (No. 14) will see a lot of passes from Minnesota on Saturday.  Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell bats down a pass from Perry Hills
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell bats down a pass from Perry Hills during a game with Maryland at Kinnick stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell has had a nose for the ball this year
Buy Photo
Josey Jewell has had a nose for the ball this year for the Hawkeyes, including a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown vs. North Texas.  Brian Powers, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Illinois' Henry Enyenihi
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Illinois' Henry Enyenihi during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, 43, brings down North
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, 43, brings down North Texas runningback Jeffrey Wilson (26) in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Saturday, September 26, 2015.  Bill Adams/For the Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore linebackers Ben Niemann (44) and Josey
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore linebackers Ben Niemann (44) and Josey Jewell combine to bring Illinois State senior running back Marshaun Coprich down on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore outside linebacker Josey Jewell poses
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore outside linebacker Josey Jewell poses for a photo during the University of Iowa football team's media day on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell is part Iowa's new-look linebacking group.
Josey Jewell is part Iowa's new-look linebacking group.  Phil Sears/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell jumps up to swipe at a
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell jumps up to swipe at a pass by C.J. Beathard during the Iowa Hawkeyes football practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19), Josey Jewell (43) and Bo
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19), Josey Jewell (43) and Bo Bower take down running back Jordan Canzeri during the Hawkeyes' open spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

    ALL-AMERICA NOTES

    Conference breakdown for the first team:

    ACC - 7 players.

    SEC - 5.

    Big Ten - 4.

    Pac-12 - 4.

    Big 12 - 3.

    American - 1.

    Independent - 1.

    COMEBACK

    Washington linebacker Azeem Victor is another preseason All-American coming back from an injury. Like James, Victor blew out his knee, though his injury came in November in Washington's only regular-season loss against USC. Victor seemed to be on his way to an All-America season last year. He was leading the Huskies with 68 tackles when he went down.

    REPEATERS

    - Washington State guard Cody O'Connell was the only offensive player selected to the first team who was also a 2016 All-American.

    - Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who was second in the nation last season with a 47.7-yard average, was selected to the first team after being an All-American last year.

    Current Hawkeye star says it was role models of three years ago that made it possible Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    ___

    FIRST TEAM

    OFFENSE

    Quarterback - Sam Darnold, sophomore, Southern California.

    Running backs - Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State; Derrius Guice, junior, LSU.

    Tackles - Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Connor Williams, junior, Texas.

    Guards - Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Cody O'Connell, senior, Washington State.

    Center - Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

    Tight end - Mike Gesicki, junior, Penn State.

    Wide receivers - James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Christian Kirk, junior, Texas A&M.

    All-purpose player - Quadree Henderson, junior, Pittsburgh.

    Kicker - Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn.

    DEFENSE

    Ends - Harold Landry, senior, Boston College; Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State.

    Tackles - Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Dexter Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson.

    Linebackers - Arden Key, junior, LSU; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; Azeem Victor, senior, Washington.

    Cornerbacks - Tavarus McFadden, junior, Florida State; Jaire Alexander, junior, Louisville.

    Safeties - Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama.

    Punter - Mitch Wishnowsky, junior, Utah.

    ___

    SECOND TEAM

    OFFENSE

    Quarterback - Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville.

    Running backs - Nick Chubb, senior, Georgia; Bo Scarbrough, junior, Alabama.

    Tackles - Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

    Guards - Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

    Center - Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas.

    Tight end - Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin.

    Wide receivers - Calvin Ridley, junior, Alabama; Courtland Sutton, junior, SMU.

    All-purpose player - Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

    Kicker - Eddy Pineiro, sophomore, Florida.

    DEFENSE

    Ends - Tyquan Lewis, senior, Ohio State; Rashan Gary, sophomore, Michigan.

    Tackles - Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson; Vita Vea, junior, Washington.

    Linebackers - Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tegray Scales, senior, Indiana; Cameron Smith, junior, Southern California.

    Cornerbacks - Duke Dawson, senior, Florida; Iman Marshall, junior, Southern California.

    Safeties - Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia; Godwin Igewbuike, senior, Northwestern.

    Punter - JK Scott, senior, Alabama.

