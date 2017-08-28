Skip in Skip
Hawkeye columnist Chad Leistikow breaks down the Hawkeye's pick for their starting quarterback, sophomore Nathan Stanley. Michael Zamora/The Register

IOWA CITY, Ia. – The 2017 Iowa quarterback derby has a winner.

Iowa's big-armed sophomore Nathan Stanley will take the first snap from center when the Hawkeyes open the season Saturday against Wyoming (11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network).

The sophomore from Menomonie, Wis., won the job in a camp battle over redshirt junior Tyler Wiegers, the university confirmed with a depth-chart release Monday afternoon. The news that Stanley "will be Iowa's starting QB Saturday" was first reported a few hours earlier by Gary Dolphin, the radio voice of the Hawkeyes.

It’s the second time in less than a year that Stanley has wound up ahead of the more experienced Wiegers on Iowa’s QB ranks. Stanley was one of the biggest stories of fall camp last August, when he hopped Wiegers and Drew Cook to take the No. 2 role behind C.J. Beathard (a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers) as a true freshman.

The decision appeared to be headed this way after Iowa’s “Kids Day at Kinnick” open practice on Aug. 12, when Stanley clearly outperformed Wiegers with several-thousand fans in the stands.

Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) are shown during Iowa's Aug. 5 media day.  Michael Zamora, The Register
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back James Butler during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Sophomore Nathan Stanley, pictured, has won Iowa's
Sophomore Nathan Stanley, pictured, has won Iowa's starting quarterback job over redshirt junior Tyler Wiegers.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe visits with Nathan Stanley,
Quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe visits with Nathan Stanley, left, during Iowa's open practice April 7 at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines.  Michael Zamora, The Register
Nathan Stanley played in seven Iowa football as a freshman.
Nathan Stanley played in seven Iowa football as a freshman. Is the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder ready to take the reins at quarterback this season? That's the most important storyline of spring practices, which begin Wednesday.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, left, and Nathan Stanley
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, left, and Nathan Stanley run drills at the indoor practice facility on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
True freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley may have been
True freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley may have been wearing a red shirt during the Kids Day scrimmage this month, but that doesn't mean he'll be taking a redshirt season. He is listed as battling sophomore Tyler Wiegers for the backup spot on the Hawkeyes' initial depth chart, one of seven first-year players to appear.  Tork Mason/For the Register
    Stanley was relatively sharp on that Saturday, unofficially connecting on 13 of 23 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Wiegers looked more uncomfortable in the pocket and labored to an unofficial 6-for-14, 31-yard performance.

    But even last week after the 20th practice of fall camp, coaches said they still hadn't seen separation at football's most important position.

    "We're really not being coy," Kirk Ferentz told HawkCentral.com Wednesday on our weekly radio show. "It's been back and forth with both guys, and they've done a really good job. Both Tyler and Nate are first-class guys. They're the kind of guys you want leading your football team in all regards."

    Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe have acknowledged that Stanley (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) has the more powerful arm but lacks experience, while Wiegers (6-4, 225) is better at procedural aspects of the position entering his fourth year in the program. Stanley was on the No. 1 line at quarterback at Big Ten Media Days, but hadn't been declared the Week 1 starter until Monday.

    The biggest question of camp now appears to have an answer.

    Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
    Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
    Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during
    Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during
    Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver
    Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field
    Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
    Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
    Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended
    Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Brandon Smith during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during
    Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back
    Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back James Butler during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon
    Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon Colbert during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up
    Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up a block against defensive end Sam Brincks during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block
    Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block on defensive lineman Jake Newborg during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during
    Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice
    Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the
    Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the
    Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open
    Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during
    Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open
    Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the
    Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open
    Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the
    Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium for the open practice on Kids Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      So on Saturday, Stanley will make his first career start after completing 5 of 9 passes for 62 yards in limited action as a freshman.

      Still, Brian Ferentz noted that he wouldn’t be surprised if both Stanley and Wiegers wound up being needed in 2017.

      “We play a 12-game schedule. I know all 12 of them are going to be competitive,” he said at the team's media day. “I know they’re going to be physical. I know they’re going to be hard to win. And there’s going to be 11 guys on the other side of the field trying to whack our quarterback. There’s a great chance we may need both of them before it’s all said and done.”

