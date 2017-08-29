Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Register's Chris Cuellar looks at Iowa's top football prospects for the coming few seasons.

Ashwaubenon Jaguars defenders converge on running back Henry Geil against the Preble Hornets Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Goelz Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Notable performances among Iowa football commits from across the country last week…

Henry Geil

Running back, Preble (Wis.)

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior continues to plow through defenders in Green Bay, taking 27 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown for Preble in Wisconsin’s Week 2. It was a lower total than his season-opening romp — 33 carries for 215 yards and two scores — but included a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a 31-26 win over Manitowoc.

Can only contain Henry Geil for so long before he does this, 52-yard TD puts @PrebleFootball up 28-20 w/9:31 left #wisfb#hsswipic.twitter.com/AK7l6eRrfg — Andrew Pekarek (@AndrewPekarek) August 25, 2017

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Running back, Decatur Central (Ind.)

The oldest of three Tracys on the Hawks’ varsity roster is showing off his versatility and ability as an all-purpose back and future receiver through two weeks in Indianapolis. On the ground against visiting Perry Meridian, Tracy totaled 160 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. He had even more big plays through the air, catching six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Terry Roberts

Cornerback, Cathedral Prep (Pa.)

The Hawkeyes appear to have a true playmaker in the unheralded Pennsylvania prospect who committed in June. Roberts had one tackle, one forced fumble and one interception — which he took back 61 yards for a touchdown — on defense in a 40-7 win. Roberts also caught one pass on offense and returned a punt, going over 100 all-purpose yards in just three touches in Week 1.

Cody Ince

Lineman, Unity (Wis.)

The small-town Wisconsin offensive line prospect made his biggest impact in a 34-14 win over Owen-Withee on the defensive side of the ball. The 6-6, 260-pound Ince was credited with 10 tackles (four for loss) and two forced fumbles against the run-heavy visitors.

Buy Photo August 25, 2017; Pleasant Hill, IA, USA; Southeast Polk Rams Mark Gbayee tackles Iowa City West Trojans Dillion Doyle at Rams Stadium. (Photo: Reese Strickland/For the Register)

Dillon Doyle

Linebacker, Iowa City West

The three-star senior flashed his athletic upside on both sides of the ball in a ranked road game at Southeast Polk. Doyle totaled six tackles, including a tight third-down stop for a loss, as an outside linebacker in the 37-27 win. His size and mobility stood out, even playing on a roster as athletic and deep as West’s. Doyle also had two catches for 70 yards as a tight end on offense. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect is still learning the position, but he showed the athleticism and physical prowess to finish blocks and get down the field as necessary.

News and notes:

Hawkeye fans in Illinois have a high school team to follow this season: Prairie Ridge from the northwest Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake. The defending Class 6A champions have two Iowa commits in offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins and receiver prospect Samson Evans, at quarterback. The Wolves won a tight opener against Cary-Grove, 7-6, with Evans accounting for Prairie Ridge’s only touchdown in a 22-yard carry, 105-yard rushing effort.

Prairie Ridge from the northwest Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake. The defending Class 6A champions have two Iowa commits in offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins and receiver prospect Samson Evans, at quarterback. The Wolves won a tight opener against Cary-Grove, 7-6, with Evans accounting for Prairie Ridge’s only touchdown in a 22-yard carry, 105-yard rushing effort. Tight end recruit Anthony Torres has not played through two games for Penn High School in Mishikawa, Ind. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound prospect was slated to attend IMG Academy in Florida when he committed to the Hawkeyes in July, but ultimately began school in his hometown. Penn is 1-1 without Torres, who, according to Rivals, is out with an injury.