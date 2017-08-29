Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Hawkeye columnist Chad Leistikow breaks down the Hawkeye's pick for their starting quarterback, sophomore Nathan Stanley. Michael Zamora/The Register

22 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — After an offseason of training and talk at Iowa, it’s time for action.

The Hawkeyes host Mountain West Conference contender Wyoming at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with television coverage coming from the Big Ten Network.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and selected players met with members of the media Tuesday to discuss the matchup and the aftermath of offseason storylines.

Sticking with Stanley:Iowa announced the winner of its offseason quarterback contest on Monday, with sophomore Nate Stanley from Menomonie, Wis., edging out redshirt junior Tyler Wiegers for the starting job. Stanley was last season’s backup to C.J. Beathard, but had to battle for the right to bump up on the depth chart.

“As the timing of the decision would indicate, it’s been close all along,” Ferentz said at his Tuesday afternoon press conference. “Both Tyler and Nate have really competed well. They’re both first-class guys. The whole staff chipped in. We all saw that it was a close, competitive race and, right now, we’re all onboard with the direction that we’re going in.”

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
Buy Photo
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) are shown during Iowa's Aug. 5 media day.  Michael Zamora, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back James Butler during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Sophomore Nathan Stanley, pictured, has won Iowa's
Buy Photo
Sophomore Nathan Stanley, pictured, has won Iowa's starting quarterback job over redshirt junior Tyler Wiegers.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe visits with Nathan Stanley,
Buy Photo
Quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe visits with Nathan Stanley, left, during Iowa's open practice April 7 at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines.  Michael Zamora, The Register
Fullscreen
Nathan Stanley played in seven Iowa football as a freshman.
Buy Photo
Nathan Stanley played in seven Iowa football as a freshman. Is the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder ready to take the reins at quarterback this season? That's the most important storyline of spring practices, which begin Wednesday.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, left, and Nathan Stanley
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, left, and Nathan Stanley run drills at the indoor practice facility on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
True freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley may have been
Buy Photo
True freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley may have been wearing a red shirt during the Kids Day scrimmage this month, but that doesn't mean he'll be taking a redshirt season. He is listed as battling sophomore Tyler Wiegers for the backup spot on the Hawkeyes' initial depth chart, one of seven first-year players to appear.  Tork Mason/For the Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Complimenting the Cowboys’ star: Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has been a darling of college football’s offseason, projected to rise from a lightly recruited high school prospect to a potential No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound standout certainly has the attention of Iowa’s defense and coaching staff.

    “They’ve got one of the nation’s top players,” Ferentz said of Allen in his opening remarks. “Not only one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, but one of the nation’s top players in Josh Allen — but they’re much more than that. They’re a well-balanced football team, they’re well-coached, and they threaten you in a lot of different ways.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    There figures to be a number of high-round NFL Draft picks when Wyoming visits Iowa this week in Iowa City, led by Wyoming QB Josh Allen and Iowa LB Josey Jewell. Andrew McGuire

    Putting freshmen on the field: Iowa listed seven true freshmen on its complete depth chart Monday. Ferentz didn’t parcel out their playing time Tuesday, but confirmed each of them had chances to make early contributions.

    Receiver Brandon Smith and tackle Tristan Wirfs were offensive representatives on the lineup, with defensive end A.J. Epenesa, cornerback Matt Hankins and safety Geno Stone stepping in on defense. Punter Ryan Gersonde and returner Ivory Kelly-Martin made appearances on the special teams listing.

    “We’ll see how it goes,” Ferentz said. “They may not be all in this coming Saturday, but we’ll assess that every week. We’ll approach it with an open mind.

    “Those guys have done well in camp and look as if they could come out and perform. That being said, any new player — whether it’s a first-year guy or a fourth-year guy — will have some ups and downs. That’s just how it goes.”

    READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app for iPhoneAndroid and follow us on Facebook

    Kinnick Stadium’s small updates: Hawkeye fans have known about the addition of a Tigerhawk emblem to midfield for awhile. Ferentz finally commented on the change Tuesday.

    “I think it looks good!” Ferentz said with a laugh, “I’ll give you an opinion  —every now and then, I will.

    “The first time I saw it, I was up in the children’s hospital — we were up there in July; I think we were visiting somebody up there — I think it looks great now.”

    Fans inside the stadium may also notice the addition of a timeout clock to run during TV and whistled breaks.

    Iowa athletics communications director Steve Roe indicated before Ferentz took the podium that around 5,500 seats were still available for Saturday’s game. Season tickets and seats for students were sold out.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    The star Iowa linebacker broke down his new starting Hawkeyes quarterback. Chad Leistikow

    22 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE