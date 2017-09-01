The Cowboys come to Iowa City for the season opener. James Kramer/The Register
It has been "eight long months," as Iowa football play-by-play man Gary Dolphin says, but Hawkeye football is back, buddy boy.
And fans are gearing up for Iowa's season opener vs. Wyoming.
The Iowa football program released a Week 1 hype video narrated by Dolphin on Friday morning, and it will surely get you pumped for Saturday's 11 a.m. affair at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
“In one minute, brothers return to the gridiron. New faces step into their dreams. One minute until a familiar face steps into a new role. And the dean of college football coaches steps into Season 19," Dolphin says.
"… In the Hawkeye State, this is what we live for. This is what we fight for."
Watch the clip here:
Saturday's 11 a.m. contest will air on Big Ten Network.
