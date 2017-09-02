Photos: Tailgating at Iowa vs. Wyoming football
Susan Siedschlaw of Bettendorf keeps warm in the early hours of tailgating outside the University of Iowa Library in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017 before the Iowa vs. Wyoming game.  Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Kelsey Burns, Chelsea Ellerbach, Christopher Miller and Mallory Utebay pose in front of their cardboard cut outs while tailgating before the Iowa vs. Wyoming game outside the University of Iowa Library in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.  Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Kathy and Craig Goehrig tailgate before the Iowa vs. Wyoming outside the University of Iowa Library in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Jacob, Salena, Jodi and Seth tailgate outside the University of Iowa Library before the Iowa vs. Wyoming in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Shawna and Conor Barnett tailgate before the Iowa vs. Wyoming game outside the University of Iowa Library in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
The Jamison Family tailgates before the Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Sara Ross, Jackie Duncan, Alex, and Dylan Ross tailgate before the Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Diane Probasco, Megan Lima, Caden Probasco, Matt Probasco and Kelsey Probasco tailgate before the Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
A Hawkeye-themed truck drives by outside Kinnick stadium before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Craig and Joan Johnson tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Diane, Lisa, Julie, Keith, Diane, and Dennis of Des Moines tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Carter Valentine, Bronson Dullin, Mitch Valentine, Craig, Shulte Parsons and Zach Parsons tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Megan and Katie Shaub tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Kate Nickerson, Hallie Schlub and Claire Nyart tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
A family tailgates before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game outside the Nile Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Matt Wallack, Zach Kozlowski, Katie Sailer, Hailey Tebbutt, Amanda Quintero, Laura Hult and Hailey Grawe tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Two women wear matching outfits and hair while they walk by the Nile Kinnick Stadium before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Chuck, Susie, Jan and Pete pose outside the Nile Kinnick Stadium before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Billie Isom, Lynzie Smith and LaRuth Smith, of Texas pose outside of the Nile Kinnick Stadium before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017. They came to support their family member, Matt Hankins, a Freshman Cornerback for the Iowa Hawkeyes.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Glennis and Taryn Hankins of Texas pose outside of the Nile Kinnick Stadium before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017. They came to support their family member, Matt Hankins, a Freshman Cornerback for the Iowa Hawkeyes.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Lyndsay Towell tries on an Iowa Hawkeye football helmet outside of the Nile Kinnick Stadium before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Sam Bunger, Mallory McKay and Josh Willis pose for a picture before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Patt and Gary Coleman alongside Blake and Hannah Hagen tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Pat and Gary Coleman pose for a picture before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Kadence, Cory, Jill, and Kieran Okken pose for a picture before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Rylie, Amy, Jeff and Ashley Kane tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Marty Stephenson and Kaye Heitmann pose before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Grace and Peter Jochimsen pose before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Conrad Stephenson, with an originally made Cyclone hat made into an Iowa Hawkeyes hat, poses before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Students from the University of Iowa tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Fans wait for the Iowa Hawkeye Football team to walk into the Nile Kinnick Stadium before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Kirk Ferentz, Head Coach of the Iowa Hawkweyes Football team, leads his athletes in to the Nile Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
the Iowa Hawkweyes Football team walks in to the Nile Kinnick Stadium before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Emily Phelps and Kari Dummermuth tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Abby Hill and Michael Shea tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Jared and Karine Febberson, Eric and Betsy Stursma, Nick and Heather Cochrane all tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Ian and Dick Hoffman alongside Tom Little tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Judy Putney and Pattie Chiles tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Mike and Cindy Dunn tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
A group of men tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
Trey Skaugstad and Chad McCarthy tailgate before the University of Iowa vs. Wyoming game in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 2nd, 2017.   Mary Mathis/For the Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Despite turning the ball over three times, Iowa holds a 14-3 halftime lead over Wyoming in its season opener. 

    The Hawkeyes have put up 151 yards and the Cowboys, led by star quarterback Josh Allen, to 81 yards. Akrum Wadley and James Butler have led Iowa with 66 and 30 rushing yards, respectively.

    On defense, Jake Gervase recorded a linebacker-like tackle to stuff Wyoming's third-and-short run late in the first. Earlier in the quarter, Gervase used a full-extension dive to break up Josh Allen's pass to a wide open receiver on the sideline. If he doesn't make that play, Wyoming likely scores on its first possession.

    Freshman A.J. Epenesa recorded his first tackle — a rocking tackle for loss on Allen — late in the second quarter.

    Here are the other key developments from the first half: 

    Stanley struggles early, gets it going late: The Nate Stanley era had a rough start. Through Iowa's first three drives, Stanley was 0-for-4 with an interception and a minus-50 passer rating. But he entered halftime 4-for-8 for 50 yards and two touchdowns and his rating was up to 160.

    Allen's arm is as good as advertised: On the other side, Allen's arm has certainly looked like that of an NFL prospect. He hasn't gotten much over the top against Iowa and is taking what the Hawkeyes are allowing underneath. He entered halftime having completed 11 of 14 passes for 66 yards. He hasn't completed a pass longer than 12 yards. Expect him to try to push it downfield more in second half. 

    Whiffed punt: Wyoming punter Tim Zaleski whiffed on a punt with 27 seconds left in the first half. Iowa recovered on Wyoming's 32-yard line. After an offside on the Cowboys, Stanley hit Noah Fant for a 27-yard touchdown.

    Wyoming will receive the ball to open the second half. 

    Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.

